Major League Baseball suspended Boston pitcher Steven Wright 15 games following a domestic violence arrest in December, the league announced Friday.

It also announced it will not punish Minnesota third baseman Miguel Sanó, citing “insufficient evidence,” after a photographer in December alleged Sanó tried to push her into a bathroom and kiss her at a shopping mall in 2015.

Wright was arrested on Dec. 8, 2016, in Williamson County, Tenn., and charged with domestic assault and preventing a 911 call. The charges were eventually retired, a process by which prosecutors agree to dismiss charges if a defendant satisfies a set of requirements before a future court date.

Wright has asserted he “never touched” his wife, and the dispute was purely emotional, not physical. Still, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled Wright had violated the MLB’s domestic violence policy. He may continue to participate in Spring Training activity, and his suspension will begin when the Red Sox activate him in the regular season; he may start the year on the disabled list.

A knee injury limited Wright to just five games in 2017. The prior year, he went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and was an all-star. The 33-year-old knuckleballer is expected to compete for a spot in Boston’s starting rotation.

Sano, 24, was an all-star for the first time last year during a season in which he batted .264 with 28 home runs.

Freelance photographer Betsy Bissen wrote in a Twitter post in December that Sanó tried multiple times to kiss her and pull her into a restroom after an autograph signing at a mall in 2015. Baseball investigators interviewed “more than 20 individuals,” according to a league news release, “including Sanó and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, including communication records.”

The league found “conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation” about the incident.

