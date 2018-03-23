

It was a literal laugher for the Hornets on Thursday night. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

The Charlotte Hornets are six games out of an Eastern Conference playoff berth with nine games to play, and the chances of them overcoming that gap seem remote. Most NBA teams facing such bad postseason odds would simply play out the string or try to tank their way into better draft-lottery position. But not the Hornets, who in the past two games have — for lack of a better phrase — gone completely bonkers.

On Thursday night, 24 hours after Dwight Howard became the 10th player in NBA history and the first in nearly eight years to put up at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in a single game, Charlotte had the Elias Sports Bureau scrambling its jets again in a victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. For starters, it was a 61-point victory over the Grizzlies, the sixth-largest win in NBA history and the first time a team has won by at least 60 points since February 1998, when the Pacers eked out a 65-point win over the Trail Blazers.

[ Wilt, Kareem … Dwight? Hornets’ Howard joins elite 30-30 club. ]

Howard wasn’t on the court for Charlotte this time as he was suspended for accumulating too many technical fouls, but Kemba Walker picked up the slack with 46 points in a mere 28 minutes, which Elias says is the fewest minutes a player has needed to score 45 or more points since the advent of the shot clock in the 1954-55 season.

“Tonight I shot the ball really well,” Walker said in a feat of understatement. “My teammates did a great job of getting me open. We just had to pick up our games because we knew Dwight wasn’t playing. I thought we did a great job doing that.”

Walker, who exited the game for good late in the third quarter, broke his own franchise record for three-pointers in a game with 10.

Tied for the league low with 19 wins, the Grizzlies are in the thick of the NBA’s Tank Olympics, so the Hornets’ dominance should be taken with many grains of salt. On Thursday, neither Marc Gasol nor Chandler Parsons suited up. They were officially listed as “resting.”

“Tonight we put on a performance that no one should be proud of and you can’t defend it,” Memphis interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters afterward.

Hornets Coach Steve Clifford, meanwhile, did not heed the home fans’ calls to reinsert Walker into the lineup so he could get to 50 points, which on this night probably would have taken him around three seconds. Walker was asked if he was bothered by this.

“Nah,” he told the AP. “I was tired and it was a back-to-back.”

