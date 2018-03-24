As hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, many of them teens and children, convened in Washington, D.C., to demand action against gun deaths and violence, professional athletes rallied behind them, with several showing their support via their respective social media accounts.

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, his wife, donated $200,000 earlier this month to send kids to the march.

Carmelo Anthony pledged enough money to send 4,500 kids from Baltimore, his home town, to the event in D.C. and recruited fellow NBA players to donate to the cause as well. The NBA Players’ Association announced it would match all player donations up to $25,000.

Carmelo Anthony says he helped bus 4,500 kids from Baltimore to DC for the march: “It’s a special moment...to see how powerful the youth are right now, and the voices are being heard.” pic.twitter.com/5ozXHW03jR — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 24, 2018

Partnering with @MTV @NAACP and my city of Bmore to support #MarchForOurLives.



Sending over 4,500 kids from Baltimore to the March tomorrow... We've all had #ENOUGH! Proud of our youth for standing up gun violence. #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/aV2VEZWsA9 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) March 23, 2018

Here’s a look at what figures from all over the sports world had to say about Saturday’s march on social media.

If you can get out & support @AMarch4OurLives today I am proud of this generation standing up for injustice & having their voices heard, making real change. The world is listening. Some may not know me but I stand with you @Emma4Change #marchforourlives @MSNBC @mtv @naacp @NBA pic.twitter.com/ypSeeT1LVH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 24, 2018

My family marching for their lives. I am so proud to be from Parkland and so inspired by not only the students at MSD but every student, parent and teacher across the country who participated. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/pzZ82ozV3Z — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 24, 2018

Humbled and proud of this generation taking the lead. Their time is now. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/6WpG7AxMKK — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 24, 2018

Reminder today to get out and march! Thank you to the young generation for inspiring all of us and reminding us that change will only happen through our own will. Register to vote and demand common sense gun laws from any and all potential elected officials! Democracy will win! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 24, 2018

#MarchForOurLives Salute the youth making a REAL impact!! ❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2018

I’m marching in LA today. Please find your nearest march and support this life and death matter. #NeverAgain https://t.co/CFMviwgUPu — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) March 24, 2018

This brings us to Dennis Rodman, whose tweets deserve a special acknowledgment. Rodman, the former NBA star and sometimes-North Korea savant, found a whole lot of A-list celebrities with whom to pose for photos at the march, among them, Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, Cher and more.

Feast your eyes on Rodman’s day in D.C.:

