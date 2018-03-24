As hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, many of them teens and children, convened in Washington, D.C., to demand action against gun deaths and violence, professional athletes rallied behind them, with several showing their support via their respective social media accounts.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, his wife, donated $200,000 earlier this month to send kids to the march.
Carmelo Anthony pledged enough money to send 4,500 kids from Baltimore, his home town, to the event in D.C. and recruited fellow NBA players to donate to the cause as well. The NBA Players’ Association announced it would match all player donations up to $25,000.
Here’s a look at what figures from all over the sports world had to say about Saturday’s march on social media.
This brings us to Dennis Rodman, whose tweets deserve a special acknowledgment. Rodman, the former NBA star and sometimes-North Korea savant, found a whole lot of A-list celebrities with whom to pose for photos at the march, among them, Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Jimmy Fallon, Cher and more.
Feast your eyes on Rodman’s day in D.C.:
