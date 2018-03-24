There are two conspicuously unsigned quarterbacks still in the NFL’s orbit as the offseason drags on.
The first is Colin Kaepernick, as if anyone could forget him, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and statistically ranks better than 14 of the 32 NFL quarterbacks who started a game last season. He’s been unemployed since 2016, when he began demonstrating during the national anthem before games.
The second is Johnny Manziel, the Heisman Trophy-winning former Texas A&M star, who flamed out with the Cleveland Browns after a string of off-field incidents in 2015.
Manziel has received mental health treatment recently, he announced, and has begun training to get back into football. Kaepernick has devoted much of his time to activism but is staying in football shape in case an NFL team should call.
While the two remain unemployed, Manziel is sick of comparisons, he tweeted Saturday.
Acknowledging his thoughts “will probably cause an uproar,” Manziel said that Kaepernick’s “impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable” and that it was clear the reasons the former 49er remains unsigned are “non football based.”
Kaepernick hasn’t responded on Twitter to Manziel’s thread. His lawsuit against the NFL and its franchise owners alleging they colluded to keep him out of the league is working its way through the courts.
