There are two conspicuously unsigned quarterbacks still in the NFL’s orbit as the offseason drags on.

The first is Colin Kaepernick, as if anyone could forget him, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and statistically ranks better than 14 of the 32 NFL quarterbacks who started a game last season. He’s been unemployed since 2016, when he began demonstrating during the national anthem before games.

The second is Johnny Manziel, the Heisman Trophy-winning former Texas A&M star, who flamed out with the Cleveland Browns after a string of off-field incidents in 2015.

Manziel has received mental health treatment recently, he announced, and has begun training to get back into football. Kaepernick has devoted much of his time to activism but is staying in football shape in case an NFL team should call.

While the two remain unemployed, Manziel is sick of comparisons, he tweeted Saturday.

Acknowledging his thoughts “will probably cause an uproar,” Manziel said that Kaepernick’s “impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable” and that it was clear the reasons the former 49er remains unsigned are “non football based.”

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it’s not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday... — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you’ve always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Kaepernick hasn’t responded on Twitter to Manziel’s thread. His lawsuit against the NFL and its franchise owners alleging they colluded to keep him out of the league is working its way through the courts.

