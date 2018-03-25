

It was awkward and it was unsettling, this exchange between a reporter doing her job and a coach just moments after his team’s disappointing loss in the NCAA’s Elite Eight.

On Sunday afternoon, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton explained why he had been unwilling to answer a simple question from CBS’s Dana Jacobson, behavior that brought criticism and focused attention on the harsh spotlight of a turnaround interview.

“The combination of the drama and the raw emotion of athletics and the critical analysis of it make for compelling television, but not always for levelheaded interviews with the participants who must immediately manage both,” Hamilton said in a statement released by the school. “I wish I could have done better.”

The interview followed a series of bizarre coaching decisions by Hamilton over the final 90 seconds — including fouling twice while trailing by three, and then opting to let the final 13 seconds run off the clock with his team only trailing by four.

Jacobson repeatedly asked why Hamilton had not had his players foul over the final seconds, only to have an incredulous Hamilton tell her, “The game was over.” After her fourth attempt at a legitimate question that was being asked by the studio crew as well, he replied, “With 15 seconds left on the clock, what were we down?” The answer was four.

Afterward Jacobson defended Hamilton and tweeted: “Coach Hamilton spoke to me minutes after an emotional @FSUHoops loss. It was the right question to ask. He showed emotion and I appreciate him talking through it with me instead of walking off. He was nothing but professional with me throughout this weekend as I believe I was with them.”

[ CBS’s Dana Jacobson asks a question Leonard Hamilton does not want to answer ]

Hamilton made sure to point out that Jacobson was merely doing her job.

“I have been a head basketball coach for a long time and this group represented the very best college athletics has to offer in their connectedness, selflessness and love for one another,” Hamilton said in the statement. “The intense rush of emotions in our locker room after the game reflected this and I was impacted by it.

“In the minutes immediately following, I was interviewed by Dana Jacobson of CBS. I did not initially respond to her questions as I would have liked and she was doing her job in asking them.”

