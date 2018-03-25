Barack-etology took a beating this year, but former president Barack Obama still managed to come out a winner, at least as he sees it. That’s because Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Final Four on Saturday.

In an NCAA tournament marked by upset after upset, that was good enough for him.

[ Ramble on: Loyola-Chicago is going to the Final Four ]

“Incredible to have a Chicago team in the Final Four,” he tweeted. “I’ll take that over an intact bracket any day!”

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

He may love Loyola now, but in his bracket he had the Ramblers beating Miami in their first game in the tournament and (oof) losing to Tennessee in the second game.

As for his Barack-et this year, it was excessively chalky and he picked Michigan State (ooh, too bad he added that “State”) to win it all. As for his Final Four, only Villanova remained alive, playing Texas Tech on Sunday for a berth in next week’s Final Four.

