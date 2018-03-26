Former Orioles, Indians and White Sox outfielder Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Arizona and charged with indecent exposure and DUI. The arrest reportedly happened at a spring training game.

Belle, 51, was arrested by Salt River police Sunday and booked the same day into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail, according to a spokesman from the sheriff’s office. Belle was released later Sunday, according to the spokesman.

Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 in Phoenix reported that the arrest occurred during a game. While it is unclear exactly where the arrest took place, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies played each other Sunday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The San Francisco Giants, also based in Scottsdale, were in Oakland for a game Sunday.

Belle, according to Rodewald, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI (which means that his blood alcohol level was measured at .08 or above) and one count of extreme DUI. In Arizona, the threshold for extreme DUI is a BAC of 0.15 or higher.

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game.



2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

Belle’s major league career was marked by controversy and a churlish relationship with the media. He was suspended seven games in 1994 for using a corked bat and sending a teammate to break into the umpires’ dressing room and replace the bat. In 1996, he was suspended and fined for knocking down Brewers infielder Fernando Vina, breaking his nose, on the base paths. He was treated at the Cleveland Clinic for alcoholism in 1990, while still with the Indians.

Belle was the majors’ highest-paid player when the Orioles signed him to a five-year, $65 million deal in 1999, but he retired after two seasons because of degenerative hip osteoarthritis.

A feared slugger, Belle hit 381 home runs, including 50 in the strike-shortened 1995 season.

Read more from The Post:

Fancy Stats: The only drama of the 2018 MLB season will be in the AL East and wild-card races

The Yankees and Orioles are primed to break the team home run record in 2018

MLB tried to debunk ‘juiced balls’ theory amid historic home run spike. Pitchers remain skeptical.

No tanking here: By signing Alex Cobb, Orioles make one last push to contend in the Machado era

Why would the Nationals choose an eight-man bullpen over a fully stocked bench?