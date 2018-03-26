

Michael Bennett is expected to turn himself in Monday. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett is expected to surrender Monday at district court in Houston, where he faces a felony charge of injury to the elderly, according to a USA Today report.

The charge stems from an incident at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, where Bennett attended high school. Bennett was at the Feb. 5 game to watch his brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, play for the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. After the Patriots’ victory, Michael Bennett “shoved his way onto the field where players were gathering to celebrate,” the Harris County district attorney’s office said in a Friday news release announcing the grand jury indictment.

Stadium security personnel, including a 66-year old paraplegic woman who was working to control access to the field, told Bennett he needed to use a different entrance to get onto the field, according to prosecutors. “Instead, he pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team,” the release said.

Bennett, 32, was indicted on a charge of injury of the elderly, a felony charge that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to the announcement. Rusty Hardin, the Houston defense attorney who has represented Roger Clemens and other high-profile clients, told USA Today that Bennett was out of the country last week and would surrender Monday.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Bennett “forcibly opened locked doors” in the NRG Stadium tunnels, ignoring security and pushing several members of the security team. Acevedo also said Bennett told security: “Y’all must know who I am, and I can own this [expletive]. I’m going on the field whether you like it or not,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Acevedo, who called Bennett “morally bankrupt” in a news conference last week, said there is no video of the incident, which was seen by a police officer, who then checked on the condition of the paraplegic woman rather than trying to detain Bennett. The woman was diagnosed with a back strain, according to Acevedo.

Earlier this month, Bennett was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles, who said Friday they were “aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information.”

A star with the Seahawks, Bennett has become one of the NFL’s most outspoken players on political issues and social injustice, figuring prominently in last season’s pregame player national anthem demonstrations. His first book, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” is scheduled to be released April 3 and, according to promotional materials, touches on “police violence, the role of protest in history and his own responsibility as a role model to speak out.”

Last summer, he accused police in Las Vegas of racial profiling and excessive force after he was detained during an investigation of an active shooter at a casino after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. The Clark County sheriff later announced that no evidence of excessive force had been found, and that officers acted “appropriately and professionally” during the incident. Bennett was not arrested or charged.

