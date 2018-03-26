

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry have perhaps differing views of Curry’s recovery time. (Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss some time with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, an injury suffered Friday night when teammate JaVale McGee fell into him during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. Exactly how much time depends on whom you’re asking.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr seems to think there’s no way Curry will return in time for the first round of the playoffs, which begin April 14, the day Curry’s knee is supposed to be evaluated.

“Oh, there’s no way he’s playing in the first round,” Kerr told reporters before Sunday night’s game against the Jazz. “There’s no way. He’s being reevaluated in three weeks, so we’ve got to be ready for playing without him.”

But Curry seems a little more optimistic.

“Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible,” he said after Kerr had addressed reporters. “But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can.

“Based on what I’ve been told, three weeks is a good benchmark to reevaluate and reassess where I’m at in my progress,” Curry continued. “Mentally, for me, [I’m just] staying positive and staying upbeat.”

The Warriors are likely locked in to the No. 2 seed in the Western Confernence (they trail the first-place Rockets by 5.5 games with nine games to play). Their opponent could be any one of the seven teams battling for the West’s final playoff spots: the Thunder, Pelicans, Spurs, Timberwolves, Jazz, Nuggets and Clippers — the teams that are fourth through ninth in the standings — are separated by just four games. Golden State is a combined 15-9 against those teams this season.

