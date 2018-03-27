

Jeff Capel, shown coaching VCU in 2002, is reportedly Pittsburgh’s new coach. (Kevin Clark/The Washington Post)

Pittsburgh’s difficult quest to replace fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings reportedly ended Tuesday, with multiple reports saying the school plans to hire Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel.

Pittsburgh, which fired Stallings after two disastrous years that included an 0-18 record in ACC play this season, reportedly extended an offer to Rhode Island Coach Dan Hurley, who instead took the top job at Connecticut. The school also interviewed St. Bonaventure Coach Mark Schmidt and Buffalo’s Nate Oats, who both elected to remain in their current positions.

Capel spent four seasons as head coach at VCU from 2002 to 2006 and five seasons as head coach at Oklahoma from 2006 to 2011, leading the Sooners to a No. 2 national ranking and an Elite Eight appearance in the 2008-09 season. He was fired in 2011 after Oklahoma went 27-36 over his final two seasons, the program’s first back-to-back losing campaigns in more than 40 years, and joined Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching staff at Duke, Capel’s alma mater.

But Capel’s experience in Norman could serve him well in Pittsburgh, as he inherited a Sooners program saddled with restrictions after major NCAA rules violations by predecessor Kelvin Sampson. While the Panthers have not faced any NCAA sanctions, the program is in similar need of revival. On March 16, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported that eight Pittsburgh players had asked for and were expected to receive their release to explore transfer options. It’s unclear whether Capel’s hiring would lead them to reverse course (he’s known to be a fairly strong recruiter).

The move also may offer some insight into the line of succession at Duke. Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski is 71 years old and, while he has not talked of retirement, he can’t coach forever, either. Capel’s decision to take a head coaching job could be a sign that Krzyzewski has no plans to step down anytime soon.

In any case, Krzyzewski seems overjoyed about his former assistant’s new job.

Coach K on Jeff Capel going to Pitt: pic.twitter.com/GDahQRIWff — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 27, 2018

