A visit to the White House wasn’t really an option, what with Gregg Popovich’s views on President Trump and the requirement that a team recently have won a championship, so the San Antonio Spurs went elsewhere for a little sightseeing on an off-day Monday in the nation’s capital.

The Spurs headed for the Supreme Court, where, with D.C. tourism flourishing during the confluence of spring break and the blooming of cherry blossoms, they surprised a group of Illinois high school kids, among others.

“Someone said, ‘Hey, that’s the San Antonio Spurs. The kids should try and get their picture with them,’ ” Julie Hamilton, a Seneca High School teacher who organized the trip, told the LaSalle News Tribune.

The Spurs drew a crowd, which means that there was video of the Seneca kids photobombing the NBAers. And the video was viral because it was posted by a gossipy sports website, giving the kiddos a chance to call home and say the words that terrify parents, “Hey, check me out on TMZ!”

Admittedly, “When we saw the video, it was a shock,” Hamilton said. “Everyone was in awe, and they were going crazy on the bus.”

Gregg Popovich & Spurs: Screw Trump's White House, We're Hitting the Supreme Court! https://t.co/eP1FDVHA4Y — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2018

Popovich said of the visit, “It’s the Supreme Court; it was great” and Manu Ginóbili pronounced the court as “equal” to the White House. Pau Gasol said it was “very nice.” And no one would go near TMZ’s question of whether teams would start passing up White House visits in favor of the Supreme Court.

In his latest criticism of Trump, Popovich on Sunday criticized the president for leaving town on a weekend on which the “March for Our Lives” was taking place. “. . . [H]ow can the president of the country talk about all of the things he’s going to do, and then go have lunch with the NRA and change it?” he said. “It’s just cowardice. A real leader would’ve been in Washington, D.C., this weekend, not at his penthouse at Mar-a-Lago.

“He would’ve had the decency to meet with a group, to see what’s going on, and how important it is, and how important our children should be to us. . . . The fact that our president left town is a real indication of how much he really cares about anything other than feeding his insatiable ego.”

The Spurs are in Washington for a game against the Wizards on Tuesday night.

