Johnny Manziel, the new Johnny Manziel, drew a crowd of NFL scouts and personnel worthy of the old Johnny Football to Texas A&M’s pro day Tuesday in College Station, Texas.

The morning began with physical testing and Manziel lingered outside the pack, pacing around the turf field while bobbing his head to music only he could hear, itching to throw a football. He quickly did, finding a throwing partner and zipping 10-yard passes before lofting 20-yard throws inside his former school’s indoor practice facility. Manziel once used this campus and these facilities to build a star reputation that, while polarizing and complicated, made him worthy of the 22nd overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Now he is looking to again use this stage as a springboard, except this time as a 25-year-old NFL washout who will throw in front of scouts and personnel from all 32 NFL teams. The former Aggies quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, who hopes to revive an NFL career that ended in failure as his partying ways got out of control is in football shape and, recently married, has gone through rehab. He’ll play in a spring league next month in Austin, but first comes his Tuesday showing before a crowd attracted also by the talents of 14 Aggie players on display.

Over the weekend, he threw for scouts from 13 NFL teams (the Patriots, Bears, Chargers, Giants, Chiefs, Jets, Raiders, Titans, Lions, Jaguars, Panthers, Buccaneers and Browns, his former NFL team) during the University of San Diego’s pro day. According to ESPN, he threw 38 passes, missing two, in light rain. He was invited to San Diego’s pro day by wide receiver Justin Priest and tight end Ross Dwelley, who needed a quarterback to throw to them.

George Whitfield, a private quarterbacks coach who has worked with a number of prominent athletes, has been working with Manziel for three weeks and told ESPN that Manziel is “a completely different young man at a completely different stage in his life.”

“I know I’ve rubbed people the wrong way,” Manziel told ESPN. “I know there’s still people that still doubt what I’m doing and still doubt where I’m at.”

Manziel lasted all of 14 games over two seasons. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He had 259 yards rushing and one touchdown. His hope is to return to the NFL rather than head for Canada, where the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League hold his rights.

