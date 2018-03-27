

Media swarmed LiAngelo Ball upon his arrival from China last year. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

As of now, LiAngelo Ball does not seem like a first-round NBA draft candidate. The middle Ball brother and son of public-relations enthusiast LaVar Ball is not currently listed in either round of NBADraft.net’s 2018 mock draft. For that matter, he was not even expected to be a starter for UCLA before his departure from the Bruins over last year’s shoplifting incident in China.

Nevertheless, agent Harrison Gaines told Yahoo’s Shams Charania on Tuesday that the 19-year-old Ball has formally submitted early-entry paperwork to enter the June draft.

The 6-foot-5 swingman has spent the season playing professionally with younger brother LaMelo in Lithuania after leaving UCLA, which had suspended LiAngelo and two teammates indefinitely for shoplifting sunglasses and bracelets during the Bruins’ early-season trip to China (he never actually played in a game for the school). LiAngelo is averaging a league-leading 15.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range in nine games for Vytautas Prienu.

According to Charania, LiAngelo Ball is expected to work out for several NBA teams when his Lithuanian season is over and will participate in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy in May in front of team executives.

LaVar Ball said in February that he expects LiAngelo and LaMelo to join older brother Lonzo on the Los Angeles Lakers, lest he send LiAngelo back to Lithuania.

“I want all my three boys to play for the Lakers,” LaVar Ball told a Lithuanian basketball journalist. “But if that does not happen, I’m telling you the story what’s gonna happen first. If they don’t take Gelo this year, I bring back Gelo here to play with Melo for two years. Lonzo will be on his third year and I want to let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That’s my plan.”

Lonzo Ball, an NBA rookie this season, does not have much of a choice, however. After three NBA seasons he will become a restricted free agent, and the Lakers have the right to match any offer extended by another team.

