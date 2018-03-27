

Trevone Boykin, shown here during his college days at TCU, is no longer a member of the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have released backup quarterback Trevone Boykin, one day after his longtime girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in Texas.

Shabrika Bailey told WFAA-TV in Dallas that she and Boykin had argued about a text message he wanted to see on her phone last Tuesday night (she refused to unlock it), a dispute that she says escalated into violence on his part.

“So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Bailey told WFAA, her broken jaw wired shut.

“The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”

Bailey said Boykin dragged her to a bathtub in an attempt to clean her up and the two then went to a hospital in Mesquite, Texas. Boykin fled the facility after hospital staff began questioning them separately about her injuries. Bailey said she had to be airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas because she was having difficulty breathing from a swollen and constricted airway.

“And I’ve never seen that much blood. I thought I was bleeding from somewhere else cause it was so much blood, completely,” Bailey told WFAA.

Police in Mansfield, Texas, where the alleged incident took place, confirmed to WFAA that Boykin was under investigation. His agent denied that Boykin was involved in any incident to the station. Bailey says Boykin pressured her to lie about her injuries — to say that she either fell or was attacked by another woman — in order to protect his football career, a claim WFAA says she has backed up by providing text messages from the NFL player.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2016, Boykin played in five games as a rookie, completing 13 of 18 passes with one touchdown and one interception. He did not see the field during a game in 2017, spending the season on Seattle’s practice squad after losing his role backing up Russell Wilson to Austin Davis. He signed a futures contract with the team in January.

Boykin, 24, has been involved in a number of off-the-field incidents since his time at TCU. Two days before his final college game in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, he was involved in a bar fight in San Antonio in which he punched a police officer (he pleaded no contest and received a year of probation).

Then, in March 2017, he was a passenger in a car driven by Bailey when she reversed the vehicle into the wall of a Dallas nightclub, injuring several pedestrians. Bailey was charged with intoxication assault while Boykin — who initially fled the scene — was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana after admitting that drugs found in the back seat of the car were his. Eleven days later, he was charged with violating his probation over the 2016 incident.

In her interview with WFAA, Bailey claimed Boykin was responsible for what happened that night in March 2017, saying he “choked me unconscious which made the car go into drive to reverse” and that she was too scared to admit that to police.

“It just can’t keep going on. He just can’t get away with this. This is serious. This is domestic violence,” she told WFAA. “You can’t keep doing this, it’s not cool, to constantly, like, make me the victim and you get away with it. Something has to happen because right now [he’s] just consistent with it. Like he can get away with it and nobody ever know.”

Read more from The Post:

NFL owners approve changes to catch rule, ending a decade of confusion

London mayor wants an NFL team — and a Super Bowl

Owners discuss national anthem policy, but no decisions are made

Eagles’ Michael Bennett posts bond after turning himself in on felony charge of injury to the elderly

Jay Gruden says Redskins are being ‘selective’ in free agency, not ‘cheap‘