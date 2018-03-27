

This man does not care for TD celebrations. (Fred Vuich/Associated Press)

There no doubt are many, many things Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin likes about his players, but their touchdown celebrations are not among them.

In fact, he kinda hates the merriment.

“It’s for the entertainment of the fans so I respect it on that level, but personally I don’t like it,” Tomlin said during the NFL meetings in Orlando. “I just think it takes away from the game. It’s not a good look for young people. Young people aren’t allowed to celebrate in that way [during games], so why should we?”

Dagnabit, sounding a little cranky for his 46 years, eh? Especially since the NFL’s decision before last season to lighten up its celebration rules resulted in the subtraction of silly fines and the addition of some solid laughs — even from some of Tomlin’s very own players.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a great one after his bike was stolen midweek.

There was the game of hide-and-seek.

.@TeamJuJu Touchdown ✅

A lively game of hide-and-seek ✅



PIT 14 | CIN 7 pic.twitter.com/EvrOPkrRJ3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017

And a classic reenactment.

JuJu and Le'Veon reenacted the A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey scuffle as a touchdown celebration 😂😫 pic.twitter.com/mOOtpL25aI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2017

And a Christmas celebration!

Just like Christmas morning... 🎁🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/bLmvWnle5L — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2017

Come on. This is fun. Tomlin admitted that he misses most of the celebrations. Imagine how he’d feel if he saw ’em!

“I’m preparing, I’m moving on, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “I don’t even see them. I see them on television. In game, you’re moving on.”

Read more from The Post:

Johnny Manziel, hoping to return to the NFL, draws a crowd at Texas A&M’s pro day

What’s a catch? The NFL now knows as owners unanimously approve new rule

Josh McDaniels says ‘clarity’ from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick led him to jilt the Colts

Rams sign Ndamukong Suh and are in the market for Odell Beckham Jr., too?

Owners discuss national anthem policy, but no decisions are made

Eagles’ Michael Bennett posts bond after turning himself in on felony charge of injury to the elderly

Jay Gruden says Redskins are being ‘selective’ in free agency, not ‘cheap‘