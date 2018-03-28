

The Lakers are reportedly interested in bringing Isaiah Thomas back next season. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

In March of 2017, Isaiah Thomas was enjoying a second-team all-NBA season, beloved by the fan base of the squad for which he blossomed and headed for a massive new contract. Now the diminutive guard is set for hip surgery, ending his season early and putting a fittingly unhappy cap on a nightmarish 12 months.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that Thomas would undergo the next day an arthroscopic procedure on his right hip, the same hip he originally injured just over a year ago — and decided, with the advice of doctors in Boston, not to have surgically mended. Thomas, then with the Celtics, would go on to complete easily the best season of his career, but there were more painful moments, of all sorts, to come.

In the first round of a playoff series against the Bulls, Thomas learned that his younger sister, Chyna, had died in a car crash. He played through it, writing messages to her on his sneakers, and he even scored 53 points against the Wizards in a second-round game that took place on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

[ Isaiah Thomas’s hip injury derailed a Cinderella career. Will latest surgery cost him even more? ]

That series against Washington also saw Thomas get his left front tooth knocked out, requiring hours of oral surgery. All the while, he was bothered by his hip, originally injured in a collision with the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, and it become too much to bear when he re-aggravated it during the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavaliers.

The Celtics shelved Thomas for the rest of that series, which went to Cleveland, then he and the team spent a couple of months deciding what to do about his hip, eventually opting for more rest and rehabilitation. Boston also had to make a decision about Thomas’s contract status, as he was entering the final year of a four-year pact he had signed for just $27 million, relative chump change in the NBA, particularly after a 2016 offseason in which lesser players than him received mammoth deals.

A stunning solution, at least for the Celtics, presented itself later that summer, when the team was able to ship Thomas to the Cavs for a younger, bigger and equally high-scoring point guard, Kyrie Irving. The deal was almost scuttled after Cleveland’s medical staff took another look at his hip, but the Cavs went ahead with the trade, largely because they were also receiving a coveted first-round draft pick.

It's not unreasonable to think the Celtics cost Isaiah Thomas tens of millions of dollars by having him play through his injury last year. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 28, 2018

Thomas was left feeling mistreated by the Celtics, and it would not be until 2018 that he felt healthy enough to play again. Unfortunately, once he did get back on the court with his new team, he failed to mesh with LeBron James and Co., and Thomas played just 17 games in Cleveland before he was shipped off again, this time to the Lakers.

In Los Angeles, Thomas’s story began to take a more positive turn, as he found appreciation for his talents, leadership and attitude. “Yeah, he was great,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said Wednesday (via the Los Angeles Times). “I mean, what a tough player he is. Never complained.

“Every time I asked him how he was doing, he said, ‘I feel great, Coach.’ Told him if you ever need practices off, whatever it is, take them,” Walton continued. “He was in here every day doing his thing. Obviously he was in some pain, had some discomfort, but I didn’t know about it because he was always saying how good he felt.”

“He has been a really good leader for us,” Lakers forward Brandon Ingram added. “He has kind of been our vocal guy going into every single game, every single day, giving us pieces of advice how to be better every single day and our mind-set going into every single day.”

Walton indicated that the Lakers were open to bringing back Thomas, who is set to hit free agency this summer. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, though, reported that Los Angeles was much more interested in possibly bringing aboard James and/or the Thunder’s Paul George, leaving Thomas as something of a fallback option.

Even in that case, Thomas is only likely to get a one-year contract from Los Angeles, or anywhere else he signs, with a longer deal contingent on him proving he can stay healthy and consistently effective. At 29, his age is also starting to work against him, particularly as a player reliant on quickness.

Of course, those are just the latest hurdles for Thomas to clear, as the final pick in the 2011 draft was able to prove that he could not only play in the NBA at just 5-foot-9, but excel. With his season over, he can work on recovering from the surgery, described by the Lakers as “minimally invasive,” and eventually reestablishing his value next season, whether he’s in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

In any event, Thomas can look forward to a 12-month stretch that isn’t starting off in ideal fashion but, he surely hopes, won’t be as trying as the one that just passed.

Read more from The Post:

‘Join us or go home!’: Stephon Clark protests block thousands from getting into Kings game

NBA G League player had ‘sudden cardiac death’ with ‘cardiac abnormalities,’ autopsy shows

Kevin Love gets tooth knocked loose, has concussion-like symptoms after elbow to the mouth

Bryce Harper steps into the storm