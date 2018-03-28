Tuesday night’s spring training finale between the Dodgers and visiting Angeles was called off in the fifth inning when a pipe burst, spilling foul-smelling liquid onto the field near third base.

As of this writing, the official scorer was still weighing whether to rule it an E-1 or E-2. Probably both.

“I smelled it,” said Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, who was on second base when the pipe broke and originally thought it was Gatorade from the stands until he was proven very, very wrong. “It was nasty. I’m not going to tell you what it really was, that’s kind of messed up. But, yeah, it was nasty, man. It was a tragic thing.”

Said pitcher Ross Stripling: “Crappy way to end the spring. Get it?”

While we wait for Stripling to dumb that joke down a bit, Dodgers President Stan Kasten explained that team officials are still trying to figure out what exactly went wrong at the 56-year-old stadium.

“Apparently, there was a pipe backup on two different levels of the stadium,” Kasten said, via the AP. “We don’t know exactly where the backup was, or what caused it. It had something to do with a main pipe here, as well as main pipe outside the stadium.”

Kasten added that he didn’t think the leak would affect the Dodgers’ Opening Day game on Thursday against the Giants and that the team still was figuring out whether to offer refunds to those in attendance.

Several Dodgers told the Los Angeles Times that the clubhouse was not affected by the leak but that the coaches’ and video rooms took some damage. Manager Dave Roberts wasn’t leaking any information on that, however.

“Um. … I’ll get back to you guys tomorrow,” he said.

The Angels open the season Thursday against the A’s at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, another aging stadium that has been plagued by sewage leaks on multiple occasions.

“You can always say you’ve seen everything, but we haven’t seen something like that,” Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. “It’s unfortunate. We’re all winding down spring training. You want to finish strong. When you had a lake forming around the third base area that wasn’t going to stop, it’s just unfortunate.”

