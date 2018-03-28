The New York Yankees unveiled a neat little innovation on Monday during a media tasting event that unveiled some of the new food and drink items being sold at Yankee Stadium this season: A machine that imprints players’ images onto the head of your beer.

As you can see, it was if Aaron Judge et al were looking in a very cloudy mirror.

This is pretty incredible. @BluePointBrewer at @yankeestadium is printing players’ faces on beer this season (also coffee and some food). @TheJudge44, @ElGarySanchez, @Giancarlo818 and @AChapman_105 are loaded into the system already with more to come. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/FlybIy6bTj — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 26, 2018

Anyway, the killjoys at the MLB office caught wind of this and reminded the team that the league does not allow active players to be involved in the advertising or promotion of alcohol-related products, putting the kibosh on the foam artistry.

“We were unaware” of the images, a spokesman for MLB told Newsday’s Steven Marcus on Tuesday. “We spoke to the club, the club wasn’t aware, either. To the best of our knowledge, they have told them it’s not authorized, to cease doing it.”

Said a Yankees spokesman: “Our hospitality team took Monday’s event as an opportunity to test the image machine with various Yankees-related logos and photos. However, the Yankees have no current plans of incorporating this decorative element on concessions items this season.”

Neither the company that makes the imprint machine, called Beer Ripples, nor Blue Point beer had any idea that players’ images would be projected onto the suds, Newsday reported. However, the PostGame’s Jeff Eisenband reported that the players’ images, along with the Yankees logo, already had been loaded into the machine for use during the season.

The machine that imprints the logos originally was created for coffee-foam art, and Eisenband says the decorated java will be available at Yankee Stadium this year.

We demand that all beer be served this way. @Yankees pic.twitter.com/6K9wOfcjTt — Blue Point Brewery (@BluePointBrewer) March 26, 2018

