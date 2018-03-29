

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, center, reacts to an injury during a game against New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It just hasn’t been Markelle Fultz’s year. Only two games into his return from a perplexingly long absence, the 76ers guard accidentally knocked heads with teammate Joel Embiid, sending Philadelphia’s star center to the hospital.

Embiid, known for his active and humorous social-media presence, subsequently posted a short video from the hospital with the phrase, “Not good.” However, the news could have been worse, at least as initially diagnosed, as the 76ers said that Embiid had suffered a facial contusion but no fractures, and that he passed concussion tests.

Embiid was taken to the hospital for further testing, so there could possibly be more concerning updates to come. In the meantime, the incident provided a scary moment for the 76ers and their fans during the second quarter of a 118-101 home win over the Knicks.

Embiid was trying to complete a dribble handoff to Fultz while setting a screen at the three-point line, but he lost control of the ball and both players went for it. Fultz accidentally knocked his head into Embiid’s as he leaned downward, leaving the latter lying on the court, holding his face, as play continued.

Joel Embiid is out for the game with a facial bruise after colliding with Markelle Fultz on this play. pic.twitter.com/UzAfiuygig — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 29, 2018

Eventually, Embiid was helped off the court and was taken to the locker room, where he was ruled out of the rest of the game. Fultz also fell to the court, but he was unharmed and expressed concern for his seven-foot teammate afterward.

“I know I hit him, but I believe he is okay,” Fultz said (via USA Today). “My heart dropped. He’s a tough guy. All I can do is pray for him.”

“I was scared,” Philadelphia’s Dario Saric said of seeing Embiid crumble to the court. “I hope he’ll be good and he’ll be ready.”

A look at Joel Embiid headed to locker room - didn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/CfYNmggalk — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) March 28, 2018

Embiid’s injury overshadowed a victory in which Saric had 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, had just three points on 1-of-5 shooting, but he added five rebounds and seven assists in 13:35 on the court.

After playing in the 76ers’ first four games, Fultz missed the next 68, going out with a shoulder injury but taking longer than expected to return because of apparent confidence issues. The D.C.-area native, who played one season at the University of Washington, had also changed his shooting motion in an alarming fashion, and his form has been the subject of much scrutiny since his long-awaited return to action Monday against the Nuggets.

Fultz's free throw form still looks off... pic.twitter.com/RcojhuLDO4 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 29, 2018

If Fultz struggles with his shooting, though, it will hardly be a major problem for the 76ers, who have climbed to 44-30 and fourth place in the East without getting much from the rookie. Losing Embiid for any appreciable period of time, though, would be much harder for the team to overcome, as he leads Philadelphia in points, rebounds, blocks and player efficiency rating.

76ers net rating this season...



Both Embiid and Simmons on floor: +15.8

Simmons on floor without Embiid: -2.5



So yeah... a Sixers squad without Embiid isn't scaring anyone. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) March 29, 2018

