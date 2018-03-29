

With the NCAA games on Turner’s stations, TeamCasts will return. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

A neurosurgeon, an actor/comedian and former NBA and NFL players are among the group of broadcasters who will team up to provide a different kind of coverage of Saturday’s Final Four.

Objectivity be damned, CBS Sports and Turner Sports are again putting together people with rooting interests in the four teams and giving them their own platforms on TNT and truTV during TBS’s telecast of the national semifinals. This is the fourth time for the TeamCast productions, which feature what the networks call “local flavor” as well as “team and player story lines, music, custom graphics and show packaging, additional cameras and team-centric replays and custom halftimes with school features.”

The TeamCasts, a fixture from 2014-16, are back after a year in which CBS, which carried the Final Four and championship game in 2017, abandoned the concept.

“We have a slightly different model than Turner does, and exclusivity for our stations is important to us,” Sean McManus, the CBS Sports chairman, told Sports Illustrated last year. “Our goal is aggregate the largest audience, so it’s important to us for the semifinals and final game that we do that on CBS.”

But enough about that. Let’s get to the names. (This is more protracted than the Selection Sunday reveals, isn’t it?) There’s CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta, comedian Rob Riggle and former pro athletes Scot Pollard, Jay Feely and Randy Foye. Here’s how it will work:

Michigan TeamCast on TNT at 6:09 p.m. (all times Eastern)

Matt Park, who broadcasts Wolverines women’s games, will handle play-by-play.

Jay Feely, a kicker who played on Michigan’s 1997 national championship football team and in the NFL for 14 years, will handle analysis.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a Michigan graduate, is listed as a “reporter.”

Loyola TeamCast on truTV at 6:09 p.m.

Jeff Hagedorn, a Loyola graduate who broadcasts the men’s basketball games and formerly did TV work covering the Houston Rockets, will handle play-by-play.

Jerry Harkness, captain of the 1963 national championship team and a winner of the Muhammad Ali Athlete Award, will analyze the game.

Shams Charania, Loyola alum and an NBA reporter for Yahoo, will be the reporter.

Kansas TeamCast on TNT after the first game

Dave Armstrong, the TV play-by-play announcer for the Jayhawks since 1993, will do the honors.

Scot Pollard, who played in three Sweet 16s for Kansas and won an NBA title with the 2008 Celtics, will do analysis.

Rob Riggle, a Kansas alum who is an actor and funny person and has been part of Fox’s NFL pregame coverage since 2012, will be the reporter.

Villanova TeamCast on truTV after the first game

Scott Graham, Big East announcer, will provide play-by-play.

Randy Foye, who led Villanova to the Elite Eight in 2006 and played in the NBA for 12 years, will be the analyst.

Kacie McDonnell, who works for NESN, will be the reporter.

Graham and McDonnell are veterans of the TeamCast concept, which they did during Villanova’s 2016 trip. Now, if someone will just give Sister Jean her own channel …

Read more from The Post:

‘Speak to us’: Jessica Mendoza wants to hear more women’s voices on MLB broadcasts

A very good therapy dog helped the Cavs’ J.R. Smith bust out of a slump

Joel Embiid gets knocked out of a game by Markelle Fultz’s accidental head-butt

A nightmarish 12 months for Isaiah Thomas ends with hip surgery, praise from Lakers