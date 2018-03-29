

Salvador Perez speaks with the media after injuring his knee. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

As Salvador Perez ruefully noted Wednesday, if his injury had occurred during a game, well, that’s the kind of risk every baseball player takes. But this?

The Royals’ star catcher could hardly believe his misfortune after tearing a knee ligament that, on the eve of Opening Day, will keep him out of action for an estimated four to six weeks. The injury occurred Tuesday evening, at his home, while he was carrying a suitcase up some stairs.

Perez unpacked the details during a news conference at which he was conspicuously wearing a knee brace on his left leg. An MRI exam Wednesday revealed a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament, with what was described as a minor tear, although Perez understandably found the injury to be a little more than minor.

“All the work I do, training in the offseason, I feel sad,” he said (via the AP).

“He’s distraught,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Perez (via the Kansas City Star), “but we’ll find a way to deal with it.

“Hopefully it’s shorter [of a recovery time] than longer. We’ll see how it goes.”

Royals catcher Salvador Perez will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn MCL. Since his first full season in 2013, he leads all catchers in starts (647) and innings caught (5,603 2/3). pic.twitter.com/Oe89QStjPI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2018

The Royals had returned to Kansas City from spring training Tuesday, ahead of Thursday’s season opener at home against the White Sox. Perez told reporters he was going upstairs with the suitcase when he missed a step and stumbled, at which he point he heard an ominous pop in his knee.

After quickly finding it uncomfortable to move, Perez called Royals trainer Nick Kenney, who told him to put ice on the knee and come to the team’s facility in the morning. That’s when the bad news was discovered, to Perez’s evident dismay.

“I wanted to be there,” the five-time all-star said of Opening Day, which will not, as he put it, find him “behind home plate.”

Instead, the Royals will call on backup catchers Drew Butera and Cam Gallagher to split time until Perez returns. Having lost a pair of capable veteran hitters in Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain during the offseason, Kansas City will miss Perez’s bat all the more.

A .272 hitter over seven seasons, the 27-year-old Venezuelan had a career-high 27 home runs and 80 RBI in 2017. He was red-hot during Cactus League play this spring, hitting .350 with six homers and 40 RBI in just 40 at-bats over 16 games, but he won’t be able to carry that momentum into the season, and for a distressingly odd reason.

“It’s kind of weird. I was talking with my mom last night and I feel sad,” Perez said. “Because if I get hurt playing, that’s what I’m doing. You play hard every day. That’s gonna happen. … It’s a little hard for me.”

Read more from The Post:

Bryce Harper is about to step into the storm that’s been brewing his entire life

‘More than a ballplayer’: After MLK shooting, Roberto Clemente halted MLB Opening Day 1968

Foul! Dodgers-Angels spring training game ended by stinky sewage leak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits walk-off home run in Montreal for the Expo … er, Blue Jays