

Jessica Mendoza prepares for an MLB playoff game in 2015. She’s now entering her third season on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” (Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)

Being the lone woman in a baseball broadcast booth bears a lot of responsibility. “No one told me, ‘Hey, by the way, screw up no other woman could do this,’ ” said Jessica Mendoza, the first woman on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” team. “But in my mind, I’m like, I want to get past the fact that I’m a woman.”

As the 2018 baseball season opens Thursday, Mendoza returns to “Sunday Night Baseball” for her third full season for ESPN. She took over for former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling calling a playoff game in 2015.

She is one of two women regularly in a broadcast booth calling major league games. Suzyn Waldman has been a voice of the New York Yankees since the mid-1990s. She was the first woman to be a part of a nationally televised baseball broadcast. In 1987, Waldman’s voice was the first one listeners heard announcing the arrival of New York’s WFAN, one of the first all-day sports radio stations.

A lifelong Boston Red Sox fan (for baseball novices, that’s the Yankees’ longtime rival), Waldman had performed on Broadway before making her way into covering sports.

“I was positive I had a way of looking at sports that was different from everybody else,” she said. “And it was the only other thing that I knew. I wasn’t going to be told I wasn’t good enough because I was female.”

Women are generally relegated to a sideline reporter role, but that limits their time on air in being able to have their voices heard.

“Once you’re in the booth, obviously, women aren’t up there. Even though it’s just a movement of like 100 yards, it’s a big difference,” Mendoza said.

Waldman has taken a lot of criticism as a voice of Yankees games even before the age of Internet trolls made it much easier to do so. “I would get used condoms in the mail. I would get feces in the mail. In 1989, I had death threats at both the stadium and the station,” Waldman said.

Mendoza didn’t grow up listening to Waldman on Yankees games, but she still remembers how much of an impact hearing her voice has had on her career so far.

“It just gave me such like relief. Any time I hear a woman’s voice, it’s just, it’s the more the better because it allows people to get used to the fact that it’s okay” to have women calling men’s sports, Mendoza said.

Ultimately, a more diverse broadcast booth can mean that baseball finds new audiences, especially as the sport aims to up its declining viewership. According to the Nielsen Ratings, the average age of MLB viewers is 55 or older.

Having a wider set of voices opens up the game to a larger audience, Mendoza said.

“Women that don’t watch sports, I think, would want to watch sports if they felt like they were being spoken to more,” she said.

And it goes beyond just female viewership — having a diverse and younger broadcast crew brings in more fans. “If you speak to us, if you give us someone that’s a little bit more relatable,” Mendoza said, “it allows us to feel connected to games.”

