The National League East’s favorite punching bag is back at it on Opening Day. After an offseason in which the Miami Marlins traded every recognizable face on the team, the club started the 2018 season by debuting a new team “anthem” (and then giving up a home run on the very first pitch of the game).
The song, “Just Gettin’ Started,” by Poo Bear featuring DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam and Kent Jones, has a Top-40-esque guitar riff and some notes of reggaeton and debuted in a live performance during Opening Day pregame festivities.
It’s the kind of song that, on a first listen, you think you’ll never hear again; on a second listen, the guitar riff gets stuck in your head; and on a third listen, you want to bang your skull against a table to make it stop and, well, give it a try:
If you listened close enough, you might notice something curious about the song’s lyrics: They have nothing to do with baseball.
Here’s the first verse:
Push button engine
Just gettin’ started
Jack in my hand
Nicholson like departed
Ninety-five south early in the dawn
Hit a button drop the top on a stadium
To the sky from the ground imma wave
GPS when you’re lost I’m the ways
From the bottom to the top blew a million
Turn around headed home to put my city on
Yeah, nothing about baseball.
And the verse in Spanish (translated):
We just getting started
How well I did (/how well it went for me)
I threw it out of the park (/hitting it out of the park)
For nothing in the world would I look back
Now throw (toss it) because Nicky is up to bat
Here in Miami
with all the ladies
In my Ferrari
And my Marlins hat
Again, nothing to do with baseball.
All things considered, though, it’s a major upgrade from the first (and second) Marlins anthems, produced by Creed frontman Scott Stapp and Pitbull, respectively. Both of them maybe had too much to do with baseball, such that they just listed things that happen during baseball games.
Stapp’s “Marlins Will Soar” (which is problematic because of the whole fish out of water thing), released in 2010, includes the lyrics:
“Let’s play ball, it’s game day / We want strikeouts, base hits, double plays. / Take the field, hear the roar of the crowd. / Come on, Marlins, make us proud.”
Another thing about that song: Stapp is a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. Former Marlins owner Jeff Loria asked him to record it in exchange for free Marlins tickets for life and allowing his kids to be bat boys, Stapp said in a 2014 interview.
Still, that song replaced Pitbull’s “Marlins Time to Represent,” which came out in 2009 and sounds like every other Pitbull song you can imagine.
Raps Mr. 305: “I want all the fans to / Stand up get your hands up / When that pitcher throw that ball / Holler, strike one, strike two, strike three.”
The track also includes stadium chants of “Let’s go fish!”
So yeah.
All of those are real songs about the Florida or Miami Marlins. Two of them were written by artists whose pseudonyms are animals. Another is from a guy who leads a band that’s right up there with Nickelback as America’s least favorite musical group.
Anyway, happy Opening Day!
