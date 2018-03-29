

The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs opened the Major League Baseball season at Marlins Park on Thursday. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

The National League East’s favorite punching bag is back at it on Opening Day. After an offseason in which the Miami Marlins traded every recognizable face on the team, the club started the 2018 season by debuting a new team “anthem” (and then giving up a home run on the very first pitch of the game).

The song, “Just Gettin’ Started,” by Poo Bear featuring DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam and Kent Jones, has a Top-40-esque guitar riff and some notes of reggaeton and debuted in a live performance during Opening Day pregame festivities.

It’s the kind of song that, on a first listen, you think you’ll never hear again; on a second listen, the guitar riff gets stuck in your head; and on a third listen, you want to bang your skull against a table to make it stop and, well, give it a try:

If you listened close enough, you might notice something curious about the song’s lyrics: They have nothing to do with baseball.

Here’s the first verse:

Push button engine

Just gettin’ started

Jack in my hand

Nicholson like departed

Ninety-five south early in the dawn

Hit a button drop the top on a stadium

To the sky from the ground imma wave

GPS when you’re lost I’m the ways

From the bottom to the top blew a million

Turn around headed home to put my city on

Yeah, nothing about baseball.

And the verse in Spanish (translated):

We just getting started

How well I did (/how well it went for me)

I threw it out of the park (/hitting it out of the park)

For nothing in the world would I look back

Now throw (toss it) because Nicky is up to bat

Here in Miami

with all the ladies

In my Ferrari

And my Marlins hat

Again, nothing to do with baseball.

All things considered, though, it’s a major upgrade from the first (and second) Marlins anthems, produced by Creed frontman Scott Stapp and Pitbull, respectively. Both of them maybe had too much to do with baseball, such that they just listed things that happen during baseball games.

Stapp’s “Marlins Will Soar” (which is problematic because of the whole fish out of water thing), released in 2010, includes the lyrics:

“Let’s play ball, it’s game day / We want strikeouts, base hits, double plays. / Take the field, hear the roar of the crowd. / Come on, Marlins, make us proud.”

Another thing about that song: Stapp is a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. Former Marlins owner Jeff Loria asked him to record it in exchange for free Marlins tickets for life and allowing his kids to be bat boys, Stapp said in a 2014 interview.

Still, that song replaced Pitbull’s “Marlins Time to Represent,” which came out in 2009 and sounds like every other Pitbull song you can imagine.

Raps Mr. 305: “I want all the fans to / Stand up get your hands up / When that pitcher throw that ball / Holler, strike one, strike two, strike three.”

The track also includes stadium chants of “Let’s go fish!”

So yeah.

All of those are real songs about the Florida or Miami Marlins. Two of them were written by artists whose pseudonyms are animals. Another is from a guy who leads a band that’s right up there with Nickelback as America’s least favorite musical group.

Anyway, happy Opening Day!

