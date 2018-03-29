

Steve Smith broke down while discussing his role in the Australian cricket scandal. (Steve Christo/Associated Press)

One of the men behind the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket returned home and broke down as he tried to explain is actions and repeatedly apologized.

“To all of my team mates, to fans of cricket all over the world and to Australians who are angry and disappointed, I’m sorry,” Steve Smith told reporters in a news conference at Sydney’s airport. “It was a failure of leadership, of my leadership, I’ll do anything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused.”

At that point, Smith broke down and continued, “Cricket is the greatest game in the world. It’s been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated.”

"I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated." 😢



An emotional Steve Smith breaks down as he apologises for cheating. pic.twitter.com/23JnvbrV3d — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 29, 2018

Batsman Cameron Bancroft spoke of his shame when he arrived in Perth and former vice captain David Warner tweeted an apology, writing that the scandal “is a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.” Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia and Bancroft received a nine-month ban after the three conspired to scuff up the ball with sandpaper during the third test against South Africa. Darren Lehmann, the team’s coach, announced that he would step down after the fourth and final test, which starts Friday, against South Africa in Johannesburg.

[ ‘It beggars belief,’ Australian PM says of cricket scandal ]

Bancroft, who was playing in only his eighth test, had initially claimed he used tape on the ball, but it turned out he had used sandpaper. Addressing the media in Perth, he said (via the BBC), “I lied. I lied about the sandpaper. I panicked in that situation and I’m very sorry. I feel like I’ve let everyone down in Australia.”

He added that it was “something I will regret for the rest of my life. I feel like I’ve let everyone down in Australia.”

Smith put an emotional face on the shame of the scandal, becoming so distraught that he was unable to continue. It was an awful moment, but some cricket fans on social media were not in a forgiving mood. One person, who has since deleted the post, replaced tissue with sandpaper in an image of a woman wiping away tears.

“I don’t remember this much remorse when he first admitted to it,” one user tweeted. “It sounds to me like someone crying about the punishment, not the crime …”

Another pointed out that he was at least taking responsibility and hoped “he turns out to be a better person from all this. Feel terrible for the man. Representing a country is an honor, but the right to earn a living should not be taken away.”

Another felt it was an “Oscar-winning performance” and others were far more blunt.

Seems like an awful amount of crocodile 🐊 tears over a game of bat and ball. Might want to remember the quote "cheats never prosper" next time.... pic.twitter.com/GbmiLwE3DG — TheCatIsBack (@BackIsCat) March 29, 2018

Read more from The Post:

A very good therapy dog helped the Cavs’ J.R. Smith bust out of a slump

Joel Embiid gets knocked out of a game by Markelle Fultz’s accidental head butt

A nightmarish 12 months for Isaiah Thomas ends with hip surgery, praise from Lakers