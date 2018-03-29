

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo attended the Parkland, Fla., high school. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today)

Six weeks after 17 people were shot to death at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Major League Baseball season opened in Miami on Thursday, and students at the Parkland, Fla., high school were not far from the thoughts of the players.

One in particular used the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins pregame events to speak out about the shooting and last weekend’s March for Our Lives. For Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs’ first baseman, the shooting was intensely personal because he attended the school and left spring training to be in the community after the shooting. He also has spoken out about gun laws and was especially moved by last weekend’s March for Our Lives.

“I think these kids are standing up for what they believe in,” Rizzo said (via the Tribune). “They’re motivating everyone to go out there and register to vote, which is amazing. That’s as powerful as they can make their voice heard — going out and vote. They’re holding the throttle down on all these politicians, holding them accountable for what they believe in. It’s just unbelievable how an entire nation is rallying around Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Like the rest of the Cubs, Rizzo wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “#MSD Strong for batting practice and warm-ups. Both teams wore “MSD” ribboned patches on their uniforms. Rizzo has invited students to Friday’s game at Marlins Park, where family members will throw out the first pitch, and reiterated his call for more stringent laws. He called for moderation in the national dialogue, as well as defending student activists.

“You’ve got these extremists, the people going for all the guns laws, and going for the full extreme,” he said. “And you’ve got the other side that are defending [the students]. … I think the message is somewhere in the middle, that everyone can agree on.

“For them to get bullied on Twitter by some guy with strong fingers, I think it’s pretty funny. I know for a fact they’re not going to let anything affect them in their mission, because what they’re doing is bigger than themselves. It’s for a lot of people.”

#MSD tribute patch to be worn for opening series with Cubs pic.twitter.com/glBYw0jXdM — Craig Davis (@CraigDavisRuns) March 29, 2018

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon explained that the Cubs were sending a local message to the Parkland students, as well as a national one to those who marched.

“We want to show our support to the kids, the entire activist movement by the youth of America. We love it, I love it, I think a lot of the players do also,” Maddon said (via the Chicago Tribune). “So this is our show of support for what they’re doing.”

