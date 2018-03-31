

From left: Naismith Hall of Fame inductees Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Lefty Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Charlie Scott, Tina Thompson, Rod Thorn and Rick Welts at the NCAA men’s Final Four on Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The stars will be out on the first Friday of September in Springfield, Mass. That’s where the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is located, and this year’s class, officially announced on Saturday, is chock full of big names.

Headlining the group of inductees will be guards Jason Kidd, Steve Nash and Ray Allen, and forward Grant Hill. They will be joined by longtime college coach and former Maryland head man Lefty Driesell, women’s basketball stars Katie Smith and Tina Thompson, veteran NBA point guard Maurice Cheeks, longtime league and team executive Rod Thorn, five-time all-star Charlie Scott, EuroLeague and FIBA great forward Dino Radja — who also played four seasons with the Boston Celtics — ex-Golden State Warriors executive Rick Welts and dual sport star Ora Mae Washington.

Nash and Kidd are widely considered two of the greatest point guards in NBA history. Nash won two MVP awards as the floor general for the Phoenix Suns in 2005 and 2006, earned eight all-star nods and seven all-NBA selections and is third in assists in league history. Kidd, one of the most creative passers the league has ever seen, played 19 seasons and made the all-star team 10 times to go with six all-NBA selections and won two Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Allen, the most prolific three-point shooter of all-time, made 10 all-star teams, earned a pair of all-NBA selections and won two championships, one with the Celtics in 2008 and the second with the Heat in 2013, when he made one of the most iconic shots in the annals of NBA Finals play.

Hill, the former Washington Post All-Met from South Lakes High in Reston, Va., won two national championships at Duke and reached the title game a third time, earned himself co-rookie of the year honors with Kidd after the 1994-1995 season. He managed to play 19 seasons in the NBA despite a litany of knee injuries that robbed him of a large chunk of his prime — between 2000 and 2004 he played in just 47 games and missed the entire 2003-2004 season — but still made seven all-star teams and received all-NBA accolades five times.

Among the other inductees, Smith and Thompson combined for five Olympic gold medals, with Smith finishing her career as the all-time leading women’s pro scorer. Cheeks was a four-time all-NBA defensive first-teamer and is fifth all-time in steals after leading in that category upon his retirement after a 15-year career. Thorn was the Chicago Bulls general manager when they drafted Michael Jordan in 1984. Scott scored nearly 15,000 points across a 10-year career that began as a member of the Virginia Squires of the ABA.

