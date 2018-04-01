

Ha, ha, Anthony Davis. (Jonathan Bachman / Associated Press)

Relax. The unibrow abides.

Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans all-star center, had asked last week on Twitter whether he should shave his trademark unibrow — the very thing that has prompted his “The Brow” nickname — and 51 percent of over 630,000 votes were in the affirmative.

So … on Saturday, he shot video in which he admitted that he “wanted to make a drastic change” and “had been thinking about” shaving the brow “for a while.” He applied a bit of shaving cream — never mind that the razor was too wide for the part he needed to take off — he closed in on the brow.

The people have spoken, time for a little change... pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

Conveniently, the camera cut away and, when he restored it, the unibrow was gone. “New A.D.,” he said. “New brow. Let’s get it.”

By Sunday, he had owned up to the prank, tweeting a photo of an alive-and-well unibrow. “Come on y’all!! Y’all knew I wasn’t cutting it lol. # AprilFools We got ya!!”

