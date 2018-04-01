

Incoming! (Screengrab from TBS broadcast)

Grant Hill managed to one-up himself Saturday evening.

Earlier in the day, he’d learned that he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, but it was what happened as he broadcast the NCAA semifinal game between Michigan and Loyola that grabbed all the attention.

Specifically, it was his reaction to the arrival of Michigan’s Moritz Wager as he blasted through press row like a 6-foot-11 heat-seeking missile, taking out Bill Raftery’s reading glasses, striking terror into Hill’s heart and zooming past Jim Nantz as they broadcast the game for TBS.

Grant Hill wasn’t trying to take that charge pic.twitter.com/zL1fSJsAm5 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 1, 2018

Hill’s life may have flashed before his eyes.



Grant Hill wasn’t done reacting to the flyby. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

It was meme-worthy. Or, as Nantz later said, “me-me worthy.”

Let’s look again. Just because we can.

Moe Wagner's leap over the press table pic.twitter.com/K1yGtlF5bs — Dustin Johnston (@DJPhotoVideo) April 1, 2018

Unlike Raftery’s readers, he was okay.

Bill Raftery's gonna struggle to see the lingerie on the deck pic.twitter.com/kwL0qwjaDv — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 1, 2018

After Michigan advanced to Monday’s championship game against Villanova, Wagner made nice in his on-court interview, congratulating Hill on the Hall of Fame and saying to Raftery, “I’m sorry, Coach. I apologize. I hope that’s the only thing I broke, though.”



Gangway, Nantz. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

