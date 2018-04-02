

If you had just bet on Villanova throughout the NCAA tournament you’d be seeing this scene a lot. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Villanova will be gunning for its second NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship in three years on Monday night, which would be accomplishment enough. But a certain subset of sports fans will be paying attention not just to the result but the exact final score, because if the Wildcats can cover the 6.5-point spread against Michigan, they will become one of a select few recent champions to cover the number in each of their six NCAA tournament games.

Villanova actually pulled that off in 2016, joining 2015 Duke, 2014 Connecticut, 2009 North Carolina and 2006 Florida as the champions who went a perfect 6-0 ATS in the tournament over the past 20 years. (According to the Action Network, it didn’t happen at all between 1997 and 2006). But those 2016 Wildcats were not favored in every game as they have been this year, beating Kansas as two-point underdogs in the Elite Eight and then stunning North Carolina, again as a two-point dog, in the title game, thanks to Kris Jenkins’s buzzer-beating three-pointer.

If Villanova covers Monday night, it will become just the second team to win the national title and go 6-0 ATS when favored by at least five points in every game (North Carolina in 2009 was the other). With a blowout, it also could join those Tar Heels as the only national champions to win each NCAA tournament game by at least 12 points.

This season’s Wildcats have been fairly dominant at the perfect time of the season: They’ve won nine straight games by double digits, last failing to do so on Feb. 28 in a regular season overtime victory at Seton Hall. Villanova has been favored by an average of 9.9 points in its five NCAA tournament games and has covered the spread by an average of 7.9 points, with the closest call coming in their tournament opener against 16th-seeded Radford (the Wildcats won by 26 as 22.5-point favorites).

Also favored in every NCAA tournament game, Michigan has gone 3-1-1 against the spread. The Wolverines are 7-2 ATS as an underdog over the entire season, last failing to cover the number as a dog way back on Dec. 4 at Ohio State.

Some other gambling tidbits to consider for Monday night’s game:

— The eleven Big Ten teams to play in the national title game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 have gone 3-8 straight-up and 1-10 ATS. Big Ten teams have lost six consecutive title games both straight-up and against the spread, with Michigan State in 2000 the lone exception. Michigan has played in the national title game four times since 1985, losing three of them straight-up and failing to cover in all of them.

— Villanova is the biggest NCAA title-game favorite since Kentucky in 2012. The Wildcats beat Kansas by eight as 6.5-point favorites to cover the number. Two years earlier, Duke was a seven-point favorite against Butler but won by just two. Favorites of at least 6.5 points in national title games have gone 3-6 ATS (5-4 straight-up).

— The over/under total sat at 144.5 as of Monday morning. Four of the past six NCAA tournament championship games have gone under, doing so by an average of 12.1 points. Michigan has been trending under: Over its past seven NCAA tournament games, the under is 5-1-1. Villanova is the opposite: The over is on a 15-5 streak over Villanova’s last 20 games.

— Both favorites covered in the Final Four on Saturday. Favorites haven’t gone 3-0 ATS in the national semifinals and national title game since 2005.

