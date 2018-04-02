Here is a clip from a recent installment of “The Shop,” which shows LeBron James and his pals shooting the breeze while getting haircuts:

.@KingJames doesn't drive — unless he's got a droptop and a Christmas Day game to get to. #TheShop pic.twitter.com/27n7Tq0WfZ — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 6, 2018

Here is a trailer for “Shop Talk,” which shows Alabama football coach Nick Saban, former Crimson Tide wide receiver Julio Jones and others shooting the breeze at what appears to be the program’s new Bama Cuts barbershop, which opened in the team’s on-campus headquarters in February:

James apparently thinks “Shop Talk” hews a little too closely to “The Shop,” which airs on the NBA star’s Uninterrupted media platform. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James’s Uninterrupted legal team has “sent a letter to Alabama addressing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property appropriation,” hoping to work things out before “rushing into legal proceedings.”

“Your continued exploitation of ‘Shop Talk’ infringes ‘Uninterrupted’s’ copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in ‘The Shop’ and significantly damages ‘Uninterrupted’s’ commercial prospects for ‘The Shop,’ ” the letter reads, according to McMenamin.

The first episode of “The Shop” aired during the 2017 NBA Finals and has generated 4 million views across Uninterrupted.com and ESPN’s YouTube channel, the letter states.

