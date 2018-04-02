The New York Yankees were scheduled to open their home schedule on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Eastern against the Tampa Bay Rays. Yeah, about that …

And the latest from Yankee Stadium as of 8:20 a.m. #yankeeshomeopener2018 pic.twitter.com/MB3vgP8CSH — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 2, 2018

At around 7 a.m., the National Weather Service in New York reported that snow was falling at a rate of two inches per hour at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, and the forecast called for the snow to keep coming down until late morning before things clear up in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 40s. Therefore, the team announced Monday morning that the home opener has been postponed until Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. Eastern (a scheduled day off in the two-game series, and a day in which more wet weather is in the forecast, this time rain).

[ New York City pasted by heaviest April snow since 1982 ]

Some Yankees fans see the white stuff as something of a good omen. In 1996, the year the Bombers kick-started their most recent dynasty with a World Series title, their regular season opener in Cleveland was postponed one day because of snow and then their home opener the next week was played despite snowy conditions.

As of 8:12 a.m., Central Park in Manhattan had received 4.8 inches of snow, the city’s snowiest April day since April 6, 1982, when New York received nearly 10 inches. That storm kept the Yankees off the field for a full five days until Sunday, April 11, when New York finally opened the season against the White Sox.

The Yankees themselves seem to be taking this year’s snow in stride.

“I’ve never really played in snow,” slugger Aaron Judge, who grew up in California, told the Associated Press. “I’ve played in cold conditions before. You’ve just got to bundle up. That’s about it.”

Said scheduled starter Jordan Montgomery, a native of South Carolina: “I’ve thrown in hail before. I think I’d rather snow.”

Read more from The Post:

A Reds fan called Bryce Harper ‘overrated.’ The slugger answered with his second home run.

Sammy Solis, as important to the bullpen as ever, starts his season strong

Adam Eaton proved he’s healthy and ready to be a spark plug for the Nationals

‘My regret is it wasn’t a 15-year contract’: Revisiting Alex Ovechkin’s memorable deal

Kobe Bryant pronounces Arike Ogunbowale’s ‘life complete’ after NCAA title-winning shot