

Tiger Woods will play with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday and Friday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods, one of the betting favorites to win his fifth Masters this week, will tee off at 10:42 a.m. (Eastern) in the first round of the tournament Thursday, playing in a group with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman. He’ll be followed on the tee at 10:53 by Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion, and his group of Justin Thomas and 20-year-old amateur and Clemson sophomore Doc Redman.

Here are the five most interesting groups for the first two rounds of the tournament:

Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:42 a.m. Thursday, 1:27 p.m. Friday

Woods could play this week with two weekend amateurs and his would still be one of the most interesting groups. His return to play here after his winter of discontent in 2009-10 was anticipated, for sure, because he was still at the height of his powers, and more majors were assumed. Now, his appearance here — after he missed three of the past four Masters with injuries — is anticipated because he absolutely could contend, and Woods in contention changes the shape of a tournament. Still amazing to think: The last of Woods’s four green jackets came in 2005.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:27 p.m. Thursday, 10:31 a.m. Friday

Mickelson has three green jackets, and even in the years he has slumped, he always arrives relaxed and confident. His win at a World Golf Championship event in Mexico last month — his first victory since the 2013 British Open — heightens his own expectations. Fowler is a curiosity still, and at 29 is no longer a young star on the rise, but a character about whom we might wonder whether he’ll ever fulfill his enormous potential.

Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

2 p.m. Thursday, 11:04 a.m. Friday

Two absolute contenders in this group in Rose and Johnson — as long as Johnson doesn’t fall down the stairs at his rental house, as he did on the eve of last year’s tournament. The No. 1 player in the world should be able to contend at Augusta purely on his length, and he tied for sixth and fourth his last two Masters starts. Rose, who has long seemed to have the game to win multiple majors, was second to Sergio Garcia here a year ago.

Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

1:49 p.m. Thursday, 10:53 a.m. Friday

Spieth hasn’t won since last year’s British Open, but the 2015 Masters champ seemed to be rounding into form with a tie for third in Houston heading into this week. His two playing partners are sneaky dark horses to win here. Sweden’s Noren is the 15th-ranked player in the world and has three top-three finishes over the past two months. Oosthuizen, the former British Open champ from South Africa, has been in a playoff at the Masters — which he lost to Bubba Watson in 2012.

Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:38 p.m. Thursday, 10:42 a.m. Friday

Maybe the most balanced group out there, with one former champion (Scott) and two would-be winners. McIlroy arrives having beaten out a Masters-worthy leader board two weeks ago at Bay Hill, and he understands that this is the only major he has yet to win. A victory would change his legacy. Rahm, the young Spaniard, has the game and the demeanor. And Scott won here only five years ago, the first Aussie to do so.

The first two rounds of the Masters will be televised from 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Live coverage at Masters.com will begin at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

