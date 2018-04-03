Actor and breaker-of-erroneous-Peyton-Manning-news Rob Lowe was watching Monday night’s NCAA tournament championship game between Villanova and Michigan when he noticed that the announcers seemed to be taking on a maize-and-blue slant to their commentary.

Announcers clearly rooting for Michigan. Making no attempt to hide it. #NCAAChampionship — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 3, 2018

[ Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova’s sixth man, was second to none in NCAA title game ]

Based on the tweet that quickly followed the one above, Lowe came to the sudden realization that he was in fact not watching Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill on the main TBS telecast but rather the Michigan portion of the Turner Sports TeamCast, which provided alternate commentary on separate channels featuring school-specific announcers. In this case, it was Michigan women’s basketball radio announcer Matt Park, former NFL place-kicker and Wolverines alum Jay Feely and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, another Michigan Man, calling the game on TNT.

And you guys are doing it well ! #michiganteamcast #ncaachampionship — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) April 3, 2018

[ Watch ‘One Shining Moment,’ from UMBC getting its wish to Sister Jean to Donte DiVincenzo and Villanova ]

In any case, Turner studio analyst Charles Barkley apparently got wind of Lowe’s confusion and attempted to walk him through the whole TeamCast thing.

“You’re watching the Michigan homer telecast. That’s why they’re homers,” Barkley said. “Now, I expect these other people to be damn idiots but not you. I mean, you worked at the White House, don’t forget that. So don’t be dumb like the rest of these dummies out there: It’s the home telecast, they’re supposed to be biased.”

It was all in good fun, and Barkley’s line about Lowe working at the White House was a joke. Lowe did play deputy White House communications director Sam Seaborn over the first four seasons of “The West Wing,” but he never has held any official government role. Barkley knows this.

Right?

Right?

