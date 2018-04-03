

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Tuesday during their nine holes at the Masters. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The resurgence of Tiger Woods’s golf game has people reminiscing about the good ol’ days of the Masters, but there was one unusual sight Tuesday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods. And Phil Mickelson. Together. Playing nine holes, along with Thomas Pieters and Fred Couples.

In the halcyon days of their rivalry, this might not have been thinkable, but times change and golfers age, so that A-list group hit the 10th tee for nine holes of practice. When it was over, the partnership of Woods and Mickelson had “easily” beaten the team of Fred Couples and Thomas Pieters, according to the Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker. The Tracker also noted that Woods “eagled both par 5s (15 feet on 13, 4 feet on 15).”

The main show for the brief appearance was, of course, Tiger and Phil, who have seven green jackets between them. Couples admitted as much Monday, telling reporters, “Me and Thomas may just sit back and watch.”

As for reports over the years about their frosty rivalry, both golfers tried to put that to rest during the Presidents Cup in October.

“Tiger and I have been good friends and have gotten along very well in these team events for many years now,” Mickelson said (via Golf.com). “Just because it doesn’t get reported or shown, is irrelevant. We’ve worked very well in these team events, and to share in our success has been really fun for us.”

Both, certainly, are older and wiser now.

“I think the press has made it out to more than what it has been,” Woods said. “We’ve been friends for a very long time. We’ve gotten very close by being on these teams. We’ve played against each other a lot down the stretch, and we have both enjoyed it.”

