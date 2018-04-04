It’s Masters Week, which means the usual stories about how the super-low food prices are a reflection of Augusta National’s amber-frozen reverence for the past or some other old-timey malarkey like that. But once you get past the fact that secondary-market tickets to the Masters cost about as much as a wealthy person’s mortgage payment — especially with Tiger Woods back in the field for the first time since 2015 — the food prices once you get inside are indeed cheap. Eye-poppingly so:

Nice prices at the Masters pic.twitter.com/MCbZEHzGHK — Scottie Mac (@ssmdpc) April 2, 2018

[ When Tiger and Phil play a practice round together at Augusta, it’s anything but meaningless ]

For 10 bucks, you can get a cup of coffee and a sausage or chicken biscuit for breakfast ($3), a pimento-cheese sandwich and a domestic beer for lunch ($5.50) and then either another pimento-cheese sandwich, an egg-salad sandwich or chips/peanuts/cookies/caramel popcorn as a late-day snack ($1.50). That’s good eatin’ right there, a full day of it, especially when you compare it with what $10 will get you at other pro-sports stadiums around the country:

Super Bowl LII (Minneapolis): One string cheese and one container of hummus with pretzels.

U.S. Bank Stadium (for Minnesota Vikings regular season game): One order of lemongrass meatballs.

PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): One kielbasa grinder and an order of pierogies.

Nationals Park (Washington Nationals): One bottled water and one bottled soda.

Madison Square Garden (New York Knicks/New York Rangers): One order of La Esquina’s nachos con queso ($9.75).

Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco 49ers): Ice cream in a waffle cone ($9.50).

SunTrust Park (Atlanta Braves): One 24-ounce domestic beer.

There’s something about Georgia, however, or at least its non-baseball stadiums: Just down the road from Augusta in Atlanta, food prices at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium are famously inexpensive. Ten bucks will get you a soft drink with unlimited refills ($2), a hot dog ($2), a slice of pizza ($3), an order of nachos ($3) and an belief-shaking bout of indigestion (free).

[ Masters tee times: Here’s when Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and others play ]

If you’re a big spender at Augusta and have, say, $30 in your pocket, look at the smorgasbord you can get:

What does $30 buy you at the Masters?

2 Blue Moons

1 Stella Artois

2 Cokes

1 Arnold Palmer

2 pimento cheese sandwiches

2 turkey club sandwiches

2 brownies

1 cookie

4 peach ice cream sandwiches pic.twitter.com/qnc4kSjQ0n — Drew Wilkinson (@CAWjr) April 3, 2018

Augusta National is not immune from inflation, however. This year, the price of the blueberry muffin, chips and peanuts all rose 50 cents.

But is the food at the Masters any good? In 2014, Golf Digest’s Stephen Hennessey tried a bunch of items on the menu and gave high marks to the pimento cheese sandwich, ham and cheese, and the peach ice cream sandwich while advising everyone to pass on the bar-b-que chicken sandwich.

About that pimento cheese sandwich: It’s a white bread sandwich spread with extra sharp cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, mayonnaise, cream cheese and pimentos and seems to be at least a little polarizing (especially to adherents of the egg-salad sandwich). The Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein last year compared it to “flavored cream cheese on a toasted bagel — except that the bagel is white bread and it’s not toasted.”

But at $1.50, who’s complaining?

Read more from The Post:

Shohei Ohtani hits first MLB home run, then high-fives air

Drew Brees claims fraud in filing $9 million lawsuit against jeweler

Ronda Rousey was put through a table by Stephanie McMahon ahead of WrestleMania

Astros struggle to unfurl championship banner, much to players’ amusement

A leg amputation ended his NFL career. Now he’s aiming for Paralympic gold in track.