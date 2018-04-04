

Shohei Ohtani heads to an initially indifferent Angels dugout after being congratulated by Rene Rivera for a three-run homer. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani’s first MLB home run came in the first inning of his first home game with the Angels. He had to wait a little while, though, for the first teammate to celebrate it with him Tuesday, as Los Angeles players observed baseball convention by ignoring the Japanese star when he entered the dugout.

Even that was no problem for the uniquely versatile player, as Ohtani simply high-fived air. That amusing pantomime soon gave way to a swarm of delighted teammates congratulating Ohtani, who was then encouraged to step out of the dugout for a well-deserved curtain call at Angel Stadium of Anaheim during a game against the Indians.

Remember when Ohtani was struggling during spring training, prompting suggestions that he might be much better off starting the season in the minors? Yeah, neither does anyone else.

The 23-year-old rookie, who earned Babe Ruth comparisons in Japan by excelling both as a fireballing pitcher and a slugging outfielder, performed encouragingly well in his first MLB start on the mound Sunday. Playing on the road at Oakland, Ohtani allowed three runs and three hits over six innings, with six strikeouts to just one walk, getting the win in a 7-4 Angels victory.

In Los Angeles’ season opener three games before that, Ohtani got a hit in his first MLB at-bat, although he went 0-for-4 after that while serving as the designated hitter. Those two appearances had accounted for his only action before Tuesday’s game, when Ohtani made some more magic, this time in front of an appreciative home crowd.

After signing with the Angels for a relative pittance, due to MLB rules about his age and status as an international free agent, Ohtani had engendered more Ruth comparisons in the U.S., but mostly due being the first legitimate two-way player since the legendary slugger’s early-career period. His two games last week made him the first player since Ruth in 1919 to start as a non-pitcher on Opening Day and then get a start on the mound within his team’s first 10 contests.

Tuesday’s feat marked the first time an MLB player had won a game as a pitcher, then hit a first-inning home run within the next two days, since Ruth did it in 1921 (per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times). Ohtani wasn’t done, though, as he finished the game against the Indians with three hits in four at-bats, scoring twice and knocking in three runs, in a 13-2 Angels romp.

It was #ShoTime tonight indeed! What an incredible debut #AtTheBigA for Ohtani. Congrats on your first career HR and your first SHOOOOwer 💦💦💦 @Angels @MLB @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/PMMt7T3vLw — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) April 4, 2018

Just about the only thing that went wrong Tuesday for the former Nippon Ham Fighter was that his home run was not a grand slam, which it would have been had teammate Kole Calhoun not scored on a wild pitch from Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin while Ohtani was at the plate. Now, in just nine regular season at-bats, he has as many hits, and one more home run, than he had in 32 spring-training at-bats, when he notched a .125 average with a minuscule .347 OPS.

Ohtani also failed to produce good numbers as a pitcher in spring training, giving up eight earned runs in 2.2 innings over two appearances, for a 27.00 ERA and a ghastly 4.12 WHIP. In retrospect, the concerns those statistics raised have only served to show the deceptive power of small sample sizes, although perhaps the same could be said of his regular season numbers thus far.

If nothing else, the three appearances, particularly the two most recent ones following his debut, have shown that the MLB stage is hardly too big for Ohtani. Major league stadiums may also prove to be too small to contain his blasts, which would be just be fine with Angels fans and Ohtani’s teammates, who likely have a few more post-homer pranks in store for him.

