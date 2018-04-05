Several people were injured when a bus carrying 18 passengers to the Masters overturned about 10 miles from Augusta National Golf Club.

Georgia State Patrol officers told Atlanta’s ABC affiliate WJBF that the driver, identified by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as 61-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer, had been charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane. The bus first ran off the right side of Interstate 20, then flipped into the median when the driver overcorrected to the left.

DETAILS: A tour bus headed to the Masters Tournament overturned this morning, officials say; the driver has been charged with driving under the influence. https://t.co/oNPWwFbr7G pic.twitter.com/FtHw9RnuNQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2018

It is unclear how exactly many people were hurt in the crash, which occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Eastern, but the ABC station cited a sheriff’s office report that several were taken to Augusta University Medical Center, with five in serious condition and two in fair condition. Seven others were taken to Doctors Hospital, but their conditions are unknown, WJBF reported.

Several injured when tour bus flips en route to #TheMasters; driver charged with DUI: https://t.co/8iBuUfWcW7 pic.twitter.com/CaDIDx3QdJ — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) April 5, 2018

“We know that there are multiple injuries,” Columbia County sheriff’s Lt. John Sherman said.

