Von Miller recently posed happily with a very large shark he reeled in, but the Broncos linebacker may not be smiling at the end of an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The state agency is looking into whether any laws were broken in the catching of the hammerhead, after an outcry from the advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Images of Miller with the shark, measured at nine and a half feet, began circulating on the Internet late last week, and Miller posted video of the catch as an Instagram story. The Super Bowl 50 MVP was on a guided fishing tour off the coast of Miami and, as the Denver Post reported Wednesday, it is unclear who on the boat is being investigated and for which potential violations.

Although video showed the crew putting the shark back in the water, members of PETA saw the footage and suspected that it had been killed. “Seeing Von Miller smile as he holds a shark’s bloody body should turn any kind person’s stomach,” Stephanie Bell, PETA’s senior director of cruelty casework, said in a statement (via Newsweek).

“This man has a reported history of bullying animals — having previously made the news for wrestling an alligator — and PETA is inquiring with officials to ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal.”

“The FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” Carol Lyn Parrish, the agency’s public information coordinator, said in a statement.

Hammerheads are listed by the FWC as among Class 3 sharks, which are “prohibited from harvest in state waters.” Parrish said that doing so constitutes a second degree misdemeanor, which is “punishable by up to a $500 fine and 60 days in jail, as determined by a judge.”

A six-time Pro Bowler, Miller is also an avid outdoorsman who frequently posts his adventures to social media. Video that emerged of him wrestling an alligator in January was reportedly filmed as part of a Facebook variety show.

Alligator Mounting (Exclusive) Behind the scenes with Von Miller at Gatorland Orlando with alligator and crocodile handler Brandon Fisher. Posted by Von Miller's Studio 58 on Friday, March 16, 2018

