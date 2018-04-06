Last month, the Denver Post announced it would be shedding 30 newsroom employees from the roughly 100 it had, a “dreadfully stressful” situation, editor Lee Ann Colacioppo admitted. Today, the newspaper is enduring more stress after a mistake that might have been caught by an extra set of eyeballs.

Ahead of the Colorado Rockies’ home opener Friday, the newspaper’s Life & Culture section presented “The Ultimate Visitors Guide to Coors Field” with a big photo of … Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia?

I take zero joy in pointing out the errors of other reporters.



But when you show a stadium in Philadelphia instead of Coors Field for the @Rockies home opener, it might be because you’ve fired too many great journalists. pic.twitter.com/1L4G4AaUoE — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) April 6, 2018

While many baseball fields look similar, the obvious sign that Citizens Bank Park isn’t Coors Field is in left field, where “Phillies” is scrawled in cursive over the scoreboard. The Denver Post called its incorrect photo choice a “production error” in an apology tweet.

Everybody makes mistakes, and as much as a newsroom staff tries to avoid them, they still happen. This particular editor/blogger is guilty of several — most of which were caught by another editor, saving our newspaper from some level of embarrassment. So you won’t get snarky commentary or snippy jokes here (although you can find plenty on www.twitter.com).

Instead, let’s allow the Denver Post to take a jab at itself with self-effacing humor. “We’re confused. Can you show us what Coors Field looks like?” the paper titled a post on its website acknowledging its gaffe and offering a contest to fans.

“Send us your best photo of Coors Field by noon on Saturday, April 7, 2018, and you can win two front-row Rockies tickets to Monday’s game against San Diego,” the story says. The Denver Post is directing fans to submit their photos on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #ThisIsCoorsField.

#CoorsField, #ILoveCoorsField and @Phillies had already been trending topics in Denver on Friday morning.

Sure enough, Coors Field will look a bit different when the Rockies face the Atlanta Braves for this weekend’s series. As part of their 25th anniversary season, the Rockies are unveiling a massive scoreboard that, according to the team’s website, measures 8,369 square feet, “equivalent in display size to 784 60-inch televisions.”

Early renderings show no sign of the word Phil… nope, I promised I wouldn’t.

Read more from The Post:

From the heartfelt to the hilarious, Thursday’s MLB home openers ran the gamut

It’s only April, and it’s clear the MLB strikeouts record will again be threatened

Nationals lose Adam Eaton to minor injury, then lose home opener to Mets, 8-2

Fans still can’t stream Nats or Orioles games. They aren’t happy about it.