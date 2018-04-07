In the aftermath of Friday’s horrifying crash in rural Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 15 people traveling on the Humboldt Broncos team bus, tributes poured in across the hockey world. The Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, were traveling to a game in the town of Nipawin when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer roughly 150 miles north of Saskatoon.
From NHL cities like Winnpeg, Vancouver and Toronto to more remote outposts such as Whitecourt, Alberta, and Everett, Wash., players, fans and organizations went out of their way to pay their respect to both the victims and survivors.
An official GoFundMe to benefit the players and families affected by the crash was established Friday night and as of 9 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, in excess of $2 million had already been raised. Authorities including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have yet to identify all who perished in the crash.
