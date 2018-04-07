In the aftermath of Friday’s horrifying crash in rural Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 15 people traveling on the Humboldt Broncos team bus, tributes poured in across the hockey world. The Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, were traveling to a game in the town of Nipawin when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer roughly 150 miles north of Saskatoon.

From NHL cities like Winnpeg, Vancouver and Toronto to more remote outposts such as Whitecourt, Alberta, and Everett, Wash., players, fans and organizations went out of their way to pay their respect to both the victims and survivors.

Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks pay tribute to #HumboldtBroncos bus crash victims at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. (📷/Jason Halstead /Getty Images) #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/aCaJuDz48Y — Andrea Woo | 鄔瑞楓 (@AndreaWoo) April 8, 2018

Powerful scene in Winnipeg tonight, as the Blackhawks and Jets are wearing “BRONCOS” on their jerseys in place of nameplates #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/2Kjd9bZtgC — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 7, 2018

Ashton Sautner, whose uncle is the President of the Humboldt Broncos, talks about yesterday's tragic bus crash. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/eMcHGSeYbP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018

Hockey. A sport where teammates are more than teammates. Friends are more than friends. The game is more than a game. Brothers. A community. It gives us the opportunity to turn a frozen pond into memories. It's a tradition. It's a pastime. It is our life. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/18umVYzeGk — Delisle Chiefs (@Delisle_Chiefs) April 7, 2018

Touching moment here in Youngstown. @ChicagoSteel and @YtownPhantoms players gathered together at center ice for a moment of silence for the tragic accident in Saskatchewan involving the @HumboldtBroncos. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/jaUe1dg27a — Rob Sanderson (@RobSandersonPxP) April 7, 2018

All are welcome. We hope to see you there. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/hpWoOxqzj3 — Whitecourt Wolverines (@WolverinesJrA) April 8, 2018

Before tonight’s game, we pause to offer thoughts to the Humboldt Broncos community and all of those affected by last night’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/DsB7mxuuR7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2018

Our parents watch us since the first strides. They support us through thick and thin.



They wait in distant frozen rinks for the bus to pull in.#HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/zdrQPnsC0I — RMC Paladins Hockey (@RMCMensHockey) April 7, 2018

An official GoFundMe to benefit the players and families affected by the crash was established Friday night and as of 9 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, in excess of $2 million had already been raised. Authorities including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have yet to identify all who perished in the crash.

