

Australia’s Eloise Wellings, Madeline Hills and Celia Sullohern applaud as Lineo Chaka of Lesotho finishes the 10,000 meters. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The most memorable moment of the women’s 10,000-meter race at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Monday may have arrived not with the first finisher, but with the last.

In a moving display of sportsmanship, the three Australian women who had long preceded Lineo Chaka across the finish line in Carrara, Australia, stopped, turned around and waited — and waited — as Chaka finished her final three laps.

“I just love racing with those two girls — they’re such classy athletes,” Celia Sullohern, who finished sixth in 31:50.75, told Australia’s Herald Sun, speaking of her teammates. “I think that’s the strength of Australian distance running particularly. We’re there for each other and we’re all out there having a go.

“It was lovely to stand there and show what I hope was a bit of Aussie sportsmanship.”

Scotland’s Beth Potter, the next-to-last finisher in the field of 19, had crossed the line more than three minutes before Chaka, who was representing the South African nation of Lesotho, entered the home stretch of the final lap. Sullohern, Madeline Hills (eighth in 32:01.04) and Eloise Wellings (16th in 32:51.47) had all crossed the finish line minutes earlier, beaten by Uganda’s Stella Chesang (31:45.30).

“All of us just went out there hoping to do the best we could on the day, and sometimes that’s 31 minutes and sometimes that’s 35 minutes,” Hills said (via ABC.net.au). “I’d like to think if I had that day [like Chaka’s], there would be someone standing on the track for me.”

Chaka, who was running her first 10,000 race, admitted the “pace was too hard” and she struggled for much of the race, finishing in 36:55.77 — more than three minutes behind Potter, the next slowest runner.

Witnessed another amazing moment at Gold Coast Commonwealth Game - Lineo Chaka from Lesotho, ran the last 3 laps of the 10,000 metres on her own as three Australian waited for her to finish. Can’t to see more stories unfold. #GodDamnInspirational@Queensland @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/yUBzoUV8uq — Rob Paxevanos (@RobPaxevanos) April 10, 2018

“I think as much as we’re all racing each other it is that … we go out, we work our butts off and you just want to have a great moment,” Hills said.

They all did, even if it wasn’t the one they might have originally intended.



At the end, there were hugs. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

