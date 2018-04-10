

Roma’s Edin Dzeko, Aleksandar Kolarov and team mates celebrate after the Champions League Quarter Final match at Stadio Olympio in Rome. (REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi)

AS Roma overcame an aggregate three-goal deficit Tuesday to stun F.C. Barcelona and superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, 3-0, in Rome.

The win came in the second of a two-leg quarterfinal. Barcelona won the first leg, 4-1, in Spain. Roma’s back line, however, held firm in the home leg and the Italian side found net three times and advanced on road goals.

Bosnian striker Edin Džeko opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a volley off a gorgeous stretch pass.

Barcelona couldn’t do much to mount a counter, and Džeko kept bullying the Spanish power’s defenders. In the 56th minute, he barged his way toward the six-yard box and gave Gerard Piqué no choice but to pull him down in front of the net.

Daniele De Rossi converted the penalty for a 2-0 lead, trimming the aggregate margin to 4-3.

Barcelona’s defense finally stiffened up and Messi had a decent chance on goal from within the 18-yard box, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a save straight on.

And then Džeko struck again. His corner in the 83rd minute found the head of defender Kostas Manolas for the decisive goal, sending final goal of the match, and the result that sent Roma through to the semifinal round.

The Champions League semifinal draw is Friday.

