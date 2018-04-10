Perhaps the NFL ad that appeared during the Super Bowl should have been a clue.

It featured Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. doing their version of a “Dirty Dancing” scene and now the quarterback says everything is fine with his prized wide receiver after an offseason of buzz about possible trades the New York Giants were contemplating.

At least for the 2018 season, expect the two to be on the same side. At least for now, in early April. For his part, Manning said he was never too worried that Beckham would be traded.

“I think over the years you just can’t get caught up with what’s being said on TV or in the news or what people assume is happening,” Manning said Monday as the players reported for voluntary offseason workouts (per Newsday). “It doesn’t help. You don’t know where these things get started or where it’s going. I think it’s important when those things happen to just have great communication with your coaches and with the ownership and whatnot and make sure everyone is on the same page. I never got too concerned with it. We all know the talent that Odell has and what he brings to the football field and I look forward to playing with him this year and for years to come.”

That’s quite an endorsement — and perhaps a subtle message to management — since Beckham, who played in only four games last season and underwent surgery for a broken ankle, is on the fifth and last year of his rookie contract. He participated Monday in workouts, a good-faith gesture given that he has expressed a desire for a long-term contract, but didn’t address reporters. It isn’t clear whether he’ll stay at the team’s facility or return to Los Angeles, where he has been rehabbing.

“Odell, he’s got to do what is best for him in getting ready to play this upcoming season,” Manning said. “I’ll talk to him and give my two cents on everything, but he’s got to do what he feels is best for him to get ready and play at a high level.”

Manning wasn’t concerned that Beckham skipped the workouts the quarterback hosted last week at Duke, passing drills that included Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Wayne Gallman and Evan Engram. “I talked to Odell and it was just a matter of what he’s doing in his rehab to get back healthy and it just wasn’t going to make sense for him to kind of make that trip if you can’t do all the routes and do everything,” Manning said. “He’s got his thing through the Giants and what he’s doing and they have their plan for his rehab and I didn’t want to get into that, so we were on the same page, talked about it and it just didn’t make sense.”

Of course, Beckham isn’t the only one with an uncertain future. The Giants have publicly stated that they’re preparing for the post-Manning era. To that end, they have Davis Webb, a third-round draft pick in 2017, on the roster and no doubt plan to use the No. 2 overall pick in the draft later this month on a quarterback.

“Davis has done a good job,” Manning said. “Last year coming in and learning an offense, and now coming in and trying to get a new offense and just trying to get a head start watching film.

“He’s been here a bunch in the offseason. We’ve watched film together, just trying to learn the offense [installed by new Coach Pat Shurmur]. You’re limited in the discussions you can have with coaches, so you’re trying to kind of figure out things on your own a little bit. But he’s done a good job having questions, asking things, and just trying to be as prepared as possible when these first meetings and practices happen.”

But what does the future hold for Manning, who is 37 and can become a free agent after the 2019 season. His streak of 210 consecutive starts ended ignominiously last season under Ben McAdoo. Overall, the season was Manning’s worst since 2013, with a 61.6 percent completion rate, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. As the Giants’ 3-13 season circled the drain, McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired. Manning, winner of two Super Bowls with the team, remains.

“I love playing for the New York Giants,” he said last December. “I love this organization, appreciate everything they’ve done for me, and I try to give back everything that I have to this organization and to this team. I hope to be back as well.”

So at least two of the biggest offensive weapons are back for new Coach Pat Shurmur.

“You saw his enthusiasm, his excitement to have the guys back in the locker room,” Manning said, “and I think you felt it with the players also with being here and excited about getting better and winning more football games.”

Now, it’s a matter of counting down the days until the NFL Draft on April 26.

