Royals Manager Ned Yost could perhaps be excused for thinking that his starting pitcher was having a rough outing Monday night against the Mariners. Through five innings, Jakob Junis had walked two batters and hit three, tying his own dubious franchise record, so Yost began mulling over his bullpen plans with hitting coach Dale Sveum.

“I was so focused [that] when he started laboring in the fourth and really started laboring in the fifth, when he came in, I told Dale: ‘If he labors in the sixth, I’m getting him out. You know, I’m gonna get him out of there,’ ” Yost told reporters after the game.



There was just one sticking point: Junis had yet to allow a hit.

“Then I looked up and saw that he had a no-hitter, which I was completely oblivious to at that point. … Dale thought I was kidding,” Yost said.



Yost stuck with Junis because of the whole “he hasn’t allowed a hit” thing, and his no-no eventually was broken up by Daniel Vogelbach’s infield single in the seventh inning. But his outing was plenty good enough in Kansas City’s 10-0 win and, despite the occasional wildness Monday, Junis (2-0) has now opened the season with 14 consecutive scoreless innings.

“I wasn’t disappointed or anything,” Junis said. “I just wanted to get out of that inning, really. I was still struggling with my command then.”

The last Royals pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Bret Saberhagen against the White Sox in August 1991. Only five MLB teams — the Orioles, Blue Jays, Brewers, Indians and Padres (who have never had one) — have gone longer without a no-hitter.

