

A memorial sits near the site in Saskatchewan of the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Across Canada and elsewhere in the world, victims of the catastrophic bus crash involving a junior hockey team continued to receive emotional tributes Monday. People shared images of hockey sticks being left outside their homes, just in case the players lost in the accident might need them still.

Ten youth players for the Saskatchewan-based Humboldt Broncos died in the crash, which occurred Friday when a bus taking them to another town for a playoff game struck a tractor-trailer on a stretch of highway in that province. Five other people, including the bus driver, two coaches, a volunteer statistician and a broadcaster, also died in the accident, which has sent shock waves through the hockey world and beyond.

The hashtag #HumboldtStrong initially caught on as the news spread and people took to social media to share their grief. The idea of honoring those lost in the crash by leaving sticks outside was helped to go viral after Brian Munz, an announcer for the Winnipeg Jets who previously had called games for the Broncos and other teams in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, shared a text Sunday that he had received from a fellow Humboldt native.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt.



Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

We are with you in Yorkton pic.twitter.com/gZ96sfZ22G — Carla Lammers (@LammersCarla) April 9, 2018

"maybe we should leave some sticks by the rink tonight buddy"..... "dad, I like that idea" #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ZCQxdkx3sO — Ambrose M. Allin (@iAmBrose8) April 9, 2018

Easiest decision ever. Just in case they want to play hockey in the sun for a bit, here’s one left out in Phoenix. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/Oga4wiLjo1 — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) April 9, 2018

Hockey fans from as far away as Australia went on to post their own images, with the hashtag, variously rendered as #PutYourStickOut and #PutYourSticksOut, uniting them in heartbreak. The accident also left 14 people wounded, while authorities work to determine what caused it.

Explained to the boys why some other boys might borrow their sticks for a game in heaven. #putyoursticksout beside the #backyardrink at sunset and a pack of coyotes started to howl. A somber moment for sure. #prayforhumbolt from Chatsworth, ON @HumboldtBroncos #odr #odrbuilder pic.twitter.com/NAXtjZw76X — Shelley Jackson (@sjacksondesign) April 10, 2018

It's not much, but this tragedy has been on my mind all weekend. My family has been hugged a little more the past few days. We pay tribute to the 15 people who passed and to all who are affected. #HumboldtStrong #PutYourStickOut https://t.co/OXD5tdAHJ2 pic.twitter.com/4ZrCYYSGp2 — Graham Turnbull (@GrahamT_Vipers) April 9, 2018

We wanted to show our support to the Humboldt community. We are thinking of those who lost their lives, who lost loved ones, and those who are experiencing pain because of this horrible accident. Our class is putting out our sticks in support of #HumboldtStrong #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/8VpTPKQsor — Mr. Repa's Classroom (@MrRepa_teacher) April 9, 2018

It's the only stick this Texas girl owns and the boys will have to be desperate to need it, but it's theirs just in case. Sticks out, y'all. #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/U2oQhuVa1h — Cindy Evans (@cinnytoast) April 9, 2018

I'm not Canadian, I'm from Kentucky but I played junior hockey. I remember those bus rides years ago. I'm very saddened by this news and I am with those in the Humboldt community. #putyoursticksout pic.twitter.com/0TLwAwML7D — PuckNut (@PuckinWithU) April 9, 2018

#Prayersforhumboldt The light shines to honor those lost. Rest easy boys #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/c73ry04yli — Brandon Kasel (@bkasel_19) April 10, 2018

Thinking of the good people of Humboldt here in Melbourne, Australia. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/Hw0WkTGla8 — 😡🇨🇦 (@hawknut888) April 9, 2018

#PutYourStickOut we’re thousands of miles away in the UK but still a hockey family. Husband is Canadian and we keep #HumboldtBroncos in our thoughts and prayers #humboltstrong pic.twitter.com/5hMjV0hI0p — Claire Wills (@ClaireWills78) April 9, 2018

Leaving these out tonight in Dublin Ireland. Even this far away, the Broncos accident saddens people deeply. As someone whose been on such busses many moons ago, I can’t fathom the heartbreak of those close to the tragedy. #PutYourSticksOut #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/0NsZ8NFVxj — Aaron Murphy 🎙 (@MurphOnIce) April 9, 2018

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other governmental bodies also participated in the #PutYourSticksOut movement, as did come companies and other hockey teams.

In support of all those impacted by the tragedy in Saskatchewan. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. #HumboldtStrong #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/FIYdqs5w0A — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 9, 2018

Tonight @UtahGrizz honour the Humboldt Broncos. The locker room is open, names on stalls, 15 sticks, a bag of pucks, nets out, and leaving the lights on. Our hearts go out to the families and the community of Humboldt. #HumboldtStrong #putyourstickout #UtahGrizzlies #echl pic.twitter.com/s0L9A2c4IN — Jared Youngman (@jaredyoungman) April 10, 2018

"One of the boys might need it." #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/A0FQYDK72u — Becker Womens Hockey (@BeckerWIH) April 9, 2018

The anguish caused by the crash was compounded by a coroner’s mistake that resulted in one Humboldt player, Xavier Labelle, being confirmed alive Monday, but another, Parker Tobin, announced as having died. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the Labelle and Tobin families this morning,” Broncos team president Kevin Garinger said in a statement, “as we continue to do everything in our power to support all families of victims of this tragedy and every member of the Humboldt Broncos community.”

The SJHL announced Monday that it is still discussing whether its playoffs will move forward, and that it will set up a support program for the families of the victims. A separate campaign at GoFundMe.com has raised over $6.6 million for those directly affected by the crash, far exceeding its stated goal of $4 million.

