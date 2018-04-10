

The Orioles and a bunch of other clubs were a tough sell on a cold Monday night. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles drew 45,469 to their Opening Day game against the Minnesota Twins on March 29. It was a rare glorious day in Baltimore during this stubborn winter, with partly cloudy skies and a game-time temperature of 65 degrees.

Two days later, the Orioles played their second home game of the season and, while the temperature only was about 10 degrees cooler, attendance plummeted to 17,763 on a Saturday night. The next afternoon, on a 61-degree day, 17,212 watched the finale of the Orioles-Twins series. The nadir came Monday night upon the Orioles’ return from a seven-game road trip, when Baltimore drew only 7,915 for a night game played against the Toronto Blue Jays in cold, drizzly conditions. Setting aside the 2015 game in which fans were not permitted to watch the Orioles host the White Sox because of civil unrest in Baltimore, it was the least-attended game in Camden Yards’ 26-year history.

Cold weather put a damper on attendance in a number of cities on Monday night:

First pitch temperatures took a toll on MLB attendance tonight (city/temp/attendance):

Cleveland/33°/9,843/

Minneapolis/35°/15,521

Chicago Sox/35°/10,377

Kansas City/42°/12,324

Philadelphia/43°/18,127

Baltimore/44°/7,915 (record low at Oriole Park)

Washington/45°/19,528 — Chris Hirsch (@chirschtweet) April 10, 2018

The Orioles are averaging 22,089 fans this season, an 11.8 percent drop from their full-season 2017 attendance. To be fair, Baltimore has yet to host the Yankees, Red Sox or Nationals, three opponents that usually draw bigger crowds to Camden Yards. And to be further fair, a game played on a school night in harsh conditions against a nontraditional rival like the Blue Jays is going to be a tough sell no matter the month.

It’s hardly an apples-to-apples comparison because the season is so young, but attendance also is down in a number of other cold-weather locales: Pittsburgh (31.9 percent), Detroit (25.8 percent), Cleveland (24.4 percent), Kansas City (20.2 percent), Chicago (White Sox, 13.4 percent), Washington (9.7 percent), New York (both the Yankees and Mets are down 5.4 percent), Minnesota (5 percent), St. Louis (4.1 percent) and Boston (2 percent). The Twins, Yankees, Mets, Tigers and Royals all have had games postponed this season already.

Meanwhile, attendance has increased for cold-weather clubs in Philadelphia (35.4 percent), Cincinnati (10.8 percent) and Colorado (3.3 percent). The Reds also have had a game postponed this season.

Another dubious mark was set Monday in South Florida, where the weather cannot be used as an excuse. Only 7,003 people showed up to watch the Miami Marlins lose to the New York Mets, the lowest paid attendance in Marlins Park’s eight-year history. In six home contests against the Cubs, Red Sox and Mets — three teams that one would think would be good draws — Miami is averaging just 14,443 fans per game, down 29.1 percent from an already-low average in 2017, when the Marlins ranked 28th out of 30 MLB teams in attendance.

The Chicago Cubs have yet to play a home game, in part because their home opener Monday was postponed.

By snow.

