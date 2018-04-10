For Alabama’s Crimson Tide, winning the national college football championship did not prompt a political debate: there would be no question about whether to visit President Trump in the White House.

Other teams and athletes have professed a preference for skipping the traditional White House visit because of political differences with the current occupant, but offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher said Coach Nick Saban quickly told players what they would do. A college coach has that luxury.

[ The traditional White House visit began with the 1924 Washington Senators ]

“Coach Saban addressed it and just said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this regardless of your political thoughts,’” Pierschbacher said (via AL.com). “’We’re going, just to celebrate this team. It’s an honor. And just to be able to say that you’ve gone to the White House is something that you can cherish forever.’ So that was basically the extent of that.”

This is ‘Bama’s first chance to visit the White House and Trump, who watched the first half of the national title game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January, after visiting four times as champions during the eight years that Barack Obama was president. Saban and his LSU team visited George W. Bush’s White House in 2004, as did Pete Carroll and the USC team, after LSU and USC both laid claim to the 2003 national championship (with one finishing first in the AP poll and the other in the coaches’ poll for winning the BCS title game).

Even at the @WhiteHouse we’re still finding ways to get better. No one better at it than @makennahsdad.. Appreciate you pic.twitter.com/4wXVUgDy5i — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann_) April 10, 2018

First Black President With Dreads 🙋🏿‍♂️! pic.twitter.com/O0Uf2hxLPt — JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) April 10, 2018

“It’s an incredible honor for us to be invited to the White House,” running back Damien Harris said, via AL.com. “It’s something that comes with being national champions, so we’re definitely thankful for the opportunity. There’s a lot of young guys that haven’t been able to make that trip yet. We’re glad we’ve got guys that can go for the first time and experience it the way that we did when we were young.”

Nothing like some ACL rehab with your athletic trainer in the dining room of the White House! @mcforristall @NATA1950 #RollTide! pic.twitter.com/aDnrwNe0TA — Jeff Allen (@makennahsdad) April 10, 2018

A petition asking the Crimson Tide not to visit the White House, launched last fall, drew about 73,000 signatures, falling short of its goal of 100,00. The Golden State Warriors did not visit the White House after their 2017 title, and some members of the Philadelphia Eagles have pledged not to go. But the Pittsburgh Penguins accepted an invitation, as did the New England Patriots, the Chicago Cubs and a host of NCAA teams.

