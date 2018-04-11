

“Disaster no excuses.” “The fall of Rome.” Barcelona seems to be taking this well. (Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

Barcelona had every reason to be confident heading into its two-leg Champions League quarterfinal against Roma. The mere presence of Lionel Messi, by most accounts the greatest player of his generation, will do that. And Roma hardly struck fear into the five-time European club champion, considering its position well back of Serie A leaders Juventus and Napoli and its comparatively undistinguished Champions League track record.

And so we got headlines like this in the Catalan press after the quarterfinal draw last month, with one periodical comparing Roma to a easily consumed confection, an appetizer to the main course of the semifinals, where one of Europe’s true powers — Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, whoever — would be waiting:

Here's Catalan newspaper Sport when Barcelona drew Roma in the Champions League.



“A bonbon. Luck smiles on Barcelona in the draw and they are already dreaming of the treble,” reads the headline.https://t.co/nwfvAitHNa pic.twitter.com/ldJToXHnbI — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) April 11, 2018

Then Barcelona went out and clubbed Roma, 4-1, at home in the first quarterfinal leg on April 4. All the La Liga titan had to do was not lose by three goals in Tuesday’s second leg. As tasks go, this one seemed hardly taxing.

But by now you’ve heard the story if you’re at all cognizant of the worldwide soccer scene: Roma dominated Barcelona in a 3-0 victory, forcing a 4-4 tie in aggregate goals. That lone goal I Giallorossi scored in their humiliating defeat the week before at Camp Nou suddenly became the most important goal in the club’s recent history, for it gave them the away-goals tiebreaker. Roma was on to the semifinals of Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 1984, and the Barcelona newspapers suddenly were not writing headlines about bonbons.

“Total failure in Europe,” exclaimed Marca, also noting Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola’s failure to beat Liverpool. “Disaster in Rome.”

Marca’s Cover | “After the 8th consecutive semi final.” pic.twitter.com/yDUIG7ttyg — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) April 11, 2018

“Disaster no excuses,” wrote Sport.

Meanwhile, it Italy: “Roma, the myth” and “Ecstasy Roma!”:



(Mundo deportivo image)



(Mundo Deportivo image)

Italy gets another chance to exult on Wednesday when Juventus plays Real Madrid in its second quarterfinal leg. Juve lost the first leg at home, 3-0, and needs a miracle. Stranger things have happened.

Read more from The Post:

Bills’ Richie Incognito retires because his ‘liver and kidneys are shutting down’

NFL draft analysis is a cottage industry — and everyone wants to join the neighborhood

After a decade in the minors, this 32-year-old finally played in the NBA

New indictment ties Kansas, N.C. State into FBI’s college basketball probe

UFC’s Paige VanZant opens up about being raped and bullied in high school