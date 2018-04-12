

Prosecutors have charged San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his girlfriend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with domestic violence Thursday, stemming from a fight with his live-in girlfriend in February.

The Santa Clara (Calif.) County District Attorneys office charged the second-year pro with three felonies: domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon.

If convicted, Foster, 24, could spend 11 years in prison, according to a statement from the district attorney.

He was also charged with possession of a large capacity weapon magazine, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Foster “dragged [his girlfriend] by her hair, physically threw her out of the house, and punched her in the head 8 to 10 times.” The incident caused bruising and a ruptured ear drum.

The girlfriend, unnamed in the prosecutors’ statement, crawled to a nearby road and flagged down a passing car to call 911, according to the statement.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in a court in San Jose at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Foster was the 31st pick in the 2017 draft after a standout career at Alabama. He was previously arrested in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in January for marijuana possession and was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine in March 2017 after an altercation with a hospital worker before a routine physical exam.

“He’s got to stay clean,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said of Foster in January (via Niners Nation). “We all know how special of a player he can be when he’s right. So he’s got to figure out how to stay healthy and stay out of trouble, but we believe he will do that.”

Read more from The Post:

Vegas Golden Knights go all-in on NHL playoffs with Medieval Times-style intro

This gray-haired 32-year-old rookie spent 10 years in the minors. His NBA debut was too good to believe.

Tom Brady calls Lamar Jackson a ‘beast,’ but are the Patriots just blowing NFL draft smoke?