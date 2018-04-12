

The NBA’s regular season is over, which means it’s time for both the playoffs and for coaches of the non-playoff teams to get fired (if they already hadn’t gotten canned over the previous 82 games). Here’s a roundup of the comings and goings (or non-goings, as the case may be).

Knicks looking down a level?

The Post’s Tim Bontemps had the news early Thursday that New York had fired Jeff Hornacek after two bad seasons. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson could be in the mix to replace Hornacek, while the New York Daily News says the team has a much more intriguing candidate in mind: Villanova Coach Jay Wright.

“According to a source close to the club, Knicks management believes Wright would be a perfect candidate for a rebuilding club,” Frank Isola wrote Thursday. “Wright, who has won two national championships over the last three years, has been linked to NBA jobs in the past but has never given any indication he wants to leave Villanova.”

Wright, whom Isola says is in Rome awaiting an audience with Pope Francis, has said in the past that he’s been intrigued by the possibility of an NBA job but that he’s quite happy where he is.

As for Jay Wright, here's what he told @DanaONeilWriter this week about jumping to the NBA https://t.co/4vtlu3EGPK pic.twitter.com/JX1xDX5AlU — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) April 12, 2018

Wright could be a hot commodity elsewhere this offseason as well, according to Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler:

One executive said he'd be suprised if every team with an opening didn't reach out to Jay Wright, despite his pledges to stay at Villanova. He's going to be coveted. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) April 12, 2018

Other candidates for the job, according to Isola, include Clippers Coach Doc Rivers (though David Aldridge reports that he’s staying put); former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse, now head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G League team; Craig Robinson, brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and current Knicks executive; Jeff Van Gundy, who coached the Knicks for seven seasons from 1995 to 2002; and David Blatt, who had a short stint coaching LeBron James in Cleveland and now is coaching in Turkey.

Vogel out in Orlando

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Orlando Magic has fired Frank Vogel after two seasons and a 54-110 record. The Magic will be looking for its fifth coach since firing Stan Van Gundy after the 2011-12 season, which also was the last time it made the playoffs.

Stackhouse, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, Spurs assistants James Borrego and Ime Udoka, Blazers assistant David Vanterpool and Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov could be candidates to replace Vogel, according to Wojnarowski. Both Stackhouse — whose G League team is in search of its second straight league championship — and Nurse worked with Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman when he was an executive with the Toronto Raptors and could be considered the leading contenders. Fizdale, former New Orleans Hornets coach and former Magic player Monty Williams, and current Charlotte Hornets coach and former Magic assistant coach Steve Clifford also could be in the mix, according to the Orlando Sentinel’s Josh Robbins.

Vogel didn’t get any breaks this season, as Magic players combined to miss a combined 227 games due to injuries or illnesses, and a 4-27 record from Nov. 11 to Jan. 12 sent Orlando careening back to the draft lottery.

Rivers, Joerger staying put?

Along with Rivers remaining with the Clippers, the Kings plan to retain Coach Dave Joerger for a third season despite a 59-105 record over his first two, according to Aldridge.

Sacramento has missed the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons, now the NBA’s longest active streak, but team officials apparently have faith that Joerger can get the Kings’ promising young players headed in the right direction.

